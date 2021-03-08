“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us,” Williams wrote on social media. “We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Meghan, whose interview alongside her husband, Harry, was aired by CBS in prime time Sunday night, struck up a friendship with Williams at a flag football game during Super Bowl week in 2014. Since then, the relationship has deepened, with Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, attending Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding and Williams throwing a baby shower for Meghan in 2019. Meghan sought Williams’s advice on dealing with paparazzi when she started dating Harry.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan,’” Williams told Vanity Fair in 2017. “‘You can’t hide.’”

In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan, who is biracial, accused the royal household of expressing concern about how dark the skin tone of her children would be, something Harry confirmed. Meghan and Harry announced in the interview that they are expecting a daughter this summer; Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia in September 2017, expressed hope that their girls wouldn’t face the same issues.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” she wrote. “Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

“I am so proud of you for being so brave,” she added. “I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S”.

Williams has been an outspoken advocate for women’s empowerment and positive body image. In a 2015 New York Times story, Williams admitted that getting comfortable in her powerful physique was a journey. It’s one that has taken her to the cover of Vogue, a place more usually reserved for celebrities and models, and to ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue.

“I don’t touch a weight, because I’m already super fit and super cut, and if I even look at weights, I get bigger,” she told Ben Rothenberg of the Times. “For years I’ve only done Thera-Bands and things like that, because that’s kind of how I felt. But then I realized that you really have to learn to accept who you are and love who you are. I’m really happy with my body type, and I’m really proud of it. Obviously it works out for me. I talk about it all the time, how it was uncomfortable for someone like me to be in my body.”

Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted Sunday “royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism.” Williams has described that the same is true of tennis superstardom. In 2016, she took stock of where she fits in the social and racial landscape and how different the debate about whether she is one of sports’ all-time greats might be if only …

“I think if I were a man, I would have been in that conversation a long time ago,” Williams said in an interview for ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”

“I think being a woman is just a whole new set of problems from society that you have to deal with, as well as being Black, so it’s a lot to deal with — and especially lately. I’ve been able to speak up for women’s rights because I think that gets lost in color, or gets lost in cultures. Women make up so much of this world, and, yeah, if I were a man, I would have 100 percent been considered the greatest ever a long time ago.”

As a woman and an African American in a sport long dominated by White people, Williams has had to overcome a self-preserving instinct to suppress her opinions, something Markle could no doubt identify with as she joined the royal family.