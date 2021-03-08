Also recognized was Cavaliers senior forward Sam Hauser, who was named all-ACC first team, along with player of the year Moses Wright (Georgia Tech), Justin Champagne (Pittsburgh), Carlik Jones (Louisville) and Matthew Hurt (Duke).

Hurt also won most improved player. Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado was voted defensive player of the year and Florida State’s Scottie Barnes the freshman of the year. Barnes also was the sixth man of the year, helping the Seminoles to second place.

Young’s honor comes after the Hokies played just two games in the final month of the season because of coronavirus-related issues. Virginia Tech’s 13 ACC games were tied for fewest in the conference with Boston College and Louisville.

Also complicating matters for Virginia Tech were the in-season suspension of starting guard Tyrece Radford for an off-the-court legal matter as well as an ankle injury to guard Jalen Cone, the Hokies’ top reserve and one of the team’s most reliable three-pointer shooters.

Radford since has reentered the lineup. Cone’s status, however, remains uncertain, according to Young.

The Hokies have not played since Feb. 27, beating Wake Forest, 84-46, for the largest margin of victory over a conference opponent in program history. During a 17-day pause, Virginia Tech had both of its games against Florida State postponed and ultimately canceled.

The final two games of the regular season wound up being scrapped as well when a member of Virginia Tech’s Tier 1 group tested positive, initiating contact tracing protocols. The loss of those games prevented the Hokies from a potential higher seed in the ACC tournament.

Virginia Tech’s next game is Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The third-seeded Hokies are scheduled to face either No. 6 seed North Carolina, Notre Dame or Wake Forest.

The No. 11 Fighting Irish and the No. 14 Demon Deacons play in the first round Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum.

Other honorees included Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma and Virginia’s Jay Huff being named to the second team. Aluma is a transfer from Wofford, where the redshirt junior played two seasons for Young when he was the head coach there before coming to Blacksburg last season.