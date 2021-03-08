The uncertainty of the salary cap and instability at key positions promises to make this a challenging task for Rivera and his remade front office. This guide analyzes the team’s salary cap situation, in-house free agents, positions of need and potential outside targets.

Salary cap situation

Based on a $180.5 million salary cap projection, Washington will have $54.2 million in space, fourth-most in the NFL, according to Over the Cap. Releasing quarterback Alex Smith added $14.9 million. Good cap position is particularly important this year because the final cap number remains uncertain due to revenue lost during the pandemic and pending television rights deals.

The cap is expected to settle near $180 million, down from $198.2 million the year before. As a result, many teams are expected to release solid veterans because of the cap, and there could be fewer teams able to offer free agents big contracts — potentially creating more opportunities for teams like Washington.

Team Team Cap space (millions) Jacksonville Jacksonville $84.6 New York Jets New York Jets $77.1 New England New England $66.5 Washington Washington $54.2 Indianapolis Indianapolis $44.6

Washington’s free agents

Notable free agents: QB Alex Smith, G Brandon Scherff, DE Ryan Kerrigan, DT Ryan Anderson, QB Kyle Allen, CB Ronald Darby, RT David Sharpe, WR Cam Sims, K Dustin Hopkins, LS Nick Sundberg

Washington preempted free agency by releasing quarterback Alex Smith, but the team has yet to finalize the futures of its 18 other free agents (14 of whom will be unrestricted in March).

It hopes to re-sign Scherff to a long-term deal, but it hasn’t ruled out using a second franchise tag to keep him for at least 2021. Doing so would cost $18 million for one season, as opposed to maybe $15 million a year on a longer-term contract.

Washington is interested in retaining cornerback Ronald Darby, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Darby joined the team on a one-year prove-it deal in 2020 and now could be looking at a significant pay increase to $9 million or $10 million a year.

Tackle David Sharpe is another candidate to possibly return, given Washington’s lack of depth at the position, and receiver Cam Sims may be tendered as a restricted free agent. If he signs an offer sheet elsewhere, Washington could match it or let him walk in exchange for draft capital. A second-round tender is projected to cost $3.38 million and right of first refusal only roughly $2.1 million, per Over the Cap.

Kyle Allen is the team’s only exclusive rights free agent, so he is expected to be back on a one-year deal with an $850,000 salary, unless the team opts to re-sign him to a longer contract like it did with Taylor Heinicke.

Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson will likely be in new uniforms next year, and Washington doesn’t have any obvious other “cap casualty” candidates, now that Smith has been released. Jon Bostic could be a candidate if Washington looks to remake its linebacker corps, but he has a 2021 cap charge of only $3.57 million.

Free agent targets

Quarterback

Washington’s central roster question is still quarterback — as it has been for most of the last two decades. The free agent options are limited, as Dallas seems intent on retaining Dak Prescott with a new long-term contract extension or a second franchise tag. Washington has four main options in free agency, though none are ideal or likely long-term solutions.

One, bet on Jameis Winston, the most talented player available, and hope he refined his game during a year in New Orleans. Two, sign a stopgap veteran like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tyrod Taylor. Three, sign Cam Newton and hope his regression in New England is reversible. Four, gamble on a displaced starter like Mitchell Trubisky or Jacoby Brissett.

Marcus Mariota, 27, could soon become a free agent. Las Vegas’ backup has reportedly been unwilling to restructure his contract to help in a trade. Washington could give Mariota a chance to become the next Ryan Tannehill, a talented passer who excelled after restarting his career in a new situation.

Wide receiver

Providing Terry McLaurin and the rest of the offense help is paramount to Washington’s rebuild. The good news is it figures to have plenty of top-tier options in free agency, with Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the list. The not-so-good news is they’ll be pricey.

Curtis Samuel would be a slightly less expensive upgrade at a position in sore need of help. Washington covets players with versatility and position flexibility, and Samuel fits the mold (200 rushing and 851 receiving yards last season) while providing great speed.

Corey Davis is coming off his best season with the Titans, who declined his fifth-year contract option. Davis had 984 yards in 14 games last year and boasted one of the league’s lowest drop ratings (79.1 percent) from Pro Football Focus, which projects his value at $16.25 million a year.

Tight end

Logan Thomas broke out and played like a true No. 1 tight end last year, but he also accounted for 93 percent of the team’s snaps. This is a difficult standard for any skill-position player to maintain — and Thomas will be 30 this season. Washington could also lose No. 2 tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, primarily a blocker, to free agency.

Thomas’ emergence means Washington doesn’t have to spend big on the top tier of free agents in Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett or Jonnu Smith. The team could complement Thomas with an inexpensive, versatile veteran (Tyler Eifert, Josh Hill), or a younger, mid-tier player (Mo-Alie Cox, Jacob Hollister).

Offensive line

If Scherff returns, either on a long-term deal or the $18 million franchise tag, Washington would have the right side of its line intact for at least another year. But the left side is less clear, particularly at tackle.

Taylor Moton, who was drafted in the second round by the Panthers when Rivera was head coach and Hurney was their general manager, knows the system and is dependable but is also expected to be franchise-tagged by Carolina. Washington could add a mid-tier veteran tackle, such as Pittsburgh’s Alejandro Villaneuva, on a short-term deal, or look to his former teammate Matt Feiler, who has played both tackle and guard for the Steelers. For depth, former Broncos tackle Elijah Wilkinson is another who makes sense for his versatility.

Linebacker

Rivera was often critical of his linebacker group last season. The position is set to return two starters, Bostic and Cole Holcomb, but Bostic turns 30 this spring and could be released. The team figures to look for linebackers who excel in coverage, because opponents often attacked the unit through the passing game last season.

The top coverage linebackers on the market are Matt Milano and Jayon Brown. Milano excelled in Buffalo under former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and is seen as having a higher upside than Brown. Over the Cap projects each would cost about $10 million per year over three or four years.

Defensive backs

Washington needs a true free safety and a reliable slot corner — an unofficial starting role since defenses play primarily in subpackages. Late-round gem Kam Curl thrived in relief of Landon Collins (Achilles) last year, but Collins’s contract appears too unwieldy to even consider moving this year. Deshazor Everett, who was promoted in place of Troy Apke at free safety last year, has two years left on his deal but no guaranteed money. And he too is coming off an injury (torn pectoral).

Washington could splurge to try to get Marcus Williams or Anthony Harris, but consider that Fuller and Collins alone account for more than $30 million in cap space in 2021.