That would make for the highest percentage, per reports, of any MLB team with confirmed initial attendance plans. The Washington Nationals, whose stadium in the District is approximately 38 miles southwest of Camden Yards, have for now been denied a request to allow a limited number of fans, but the city government said it would revisit the issue before the season begins in April.

The Colorado Rockies received approval Tuesday from state officials for 42.6 percent attendance, which could mean up to 21,363 fans at Coors Field in Denver. If the Orioles end up with 50 percent capacity at their games, that would allow for almost 23,000 people at Camden Yards. MLB’s two Texas-based teams, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, could operate at 100 percent capacity after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) rescinded coronavirus restrictions. The teams have yet to announce their plans.

Hogan’s order, set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, gives local governments the authority to impose greater restrictions. Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a statement Tuesday that his office will work with the city’s health department and its law department to “review the Governor’s order and determine the best path forward.” Baltimore has generally taken a cautious approach to reopening its economy, including a more stringent ban on outdoor and indoor dining than other Maryland jurisdictions.

As a news conference Tuesday, Hogan noted that the Orioles will need to have rules on masking and distancing of six feet.

“So they may not get to that [50 percent] level, and they’ve been in conversations with both the health department and the stadium authority regarding safe plans,” he said. “They may not want to go to that level, but that’s going to be the limit.

“I’m sure they’re going to come up with a plan that works”

Approximate initial capacity limits at the stadiums for the other teams in the Baltimore’s division include: 4,500 (12 percent) for the Boston Red Sox; 5,400 (10 percent) for the New York Yankees; 7,000 (16 percent) for the Tampa Bay Rays; and 1,275 (15 percent) for the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., where they will start the regular season at their spring training site.

Hogan said he will be lifting capacity limits altogether on indoor and outdoor dining, retail businesses, fitness centers and religious establishments.

“After just over a year of grappling with the covid-19 pandemic,” he said, “each day brings us closer to seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. … With the pace of vaccinations rapidly rising and our health metrics steadily improving, the lifting of these restrictions is a prudent positive step in the right direction and an important part of our economic recovery.”

He also acknowledged that “the virus is still with us” and “outside activity continues to be safer than indoor activity.”

Hogan’s order will also allow several race tracks to operate at 50 percent capacity, including Baltimore’s Pimlico, which is set to host the Preakness Stakes on May 15.

The 64-year-old governor has been a familiar figure at Camden Yards during his tenure in office. Apart from 2020, he has attended every Opening Day, spending hours working the crowds. In September 2015, while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hogan attended an event at the ballpark to raise funds in the battle against childhood cancer.

At last month’s opening of a mass vaccination site at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Ravens, Hogan expressed eagerness to “get fans back in the stands” as long as the state’s coronavirus numbers kept “trending the way they are.”

“Spring will soon be upon us,” Hogan said Tuesday, “and sunnier days are ahead.”

Erin Cox contributed to this report.