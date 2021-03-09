The horrible moment that seemed to cloud Prescott’s long-term future actually cemented it. Prescott missed the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, which allowed the Cowboys a glimpse into a future without a franchise quarterback. They won four of their last 11 games and failed to compete in a historically inept NFC East.

The Cowboys and Prescott had circled a long-term contract for years, ever since the fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State emerged as the successor to Tony Romo. It may have ultimately been his absence that led to the Cowboys’ momentous announcement Monday night. On the eve of the franchise tag deadline, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract that made Prescott the second highest-paid player in league history behind Patrick Mahomes.

Both the occurrence and threat of injury almost always provides NFL teams leverage, with players whose career can change on every play eager to secure a payday after entering the league playing on a rookie-scale salary. Last year, Prescott came face-to-face with NFL fragility. But in doing so, he proved again how the rules are different for quarterbacks. His injury didn’t scare Prescott into taking a discount. It scared the Cowboys into recognizing what life without Prescott would mean.

In locking up Prescott, the Cowboys came to their senses. They had already tempted fate by allowing Prescott to play on the franchise tag last season, an arrangement teams rarely reach with a star-level quarterback. The $31.4 million Prescott earned last season, combined with the roughly $37.7 million he would have earned this year had Dallas tagged him again, provided him financial security that improved his leverage.

The Cowboys-Prescott saga reiterated the outsized value of a franchise quarterback. Prescott could suffer a devastating injury and, before playing another down, become one of the richest players in NFL history. It can be tricky for players at other positions to maximize value, because their primes are short and injuries always lurk. For quarterbacks, waiting for the right deal never backfires. If Prescott could destroy his ankle while playing on the franchise tag and still end up with a $160 million contract at age 27 that allows him another shot at a deal at 31, when would waiting backfire?

The Cowboys emerged as winners, too. As agent David Canter noted on Twitter, Jerry Jones possesses close knowledge of where the NFL’s broadcast rights negotiations stand, and so the Cowboys worked with asymmetrical information while haggling with Prescott. Jones has a solid feel for the obscene amount of money the NFL is about receive from a new television deal, and therefore a good idea about where the salary cap will be headed. Most quarterback megadeals become bargains quickly, but Prescott’s deal could be on the extreme end.

The widely reported financial gymnastics of the deal ensured Prescott will make $75 million next year, including bonuses, while counting only about $22 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap – saving them $15 million against the 2021 cap. Dallas should be able to build around Prescott this year and in the future, when presumably escalating revenue will mean Prescott’s next three annual salaries take up a smaller percentage of the Cowboys’ salary cap.

With flexibility to spend, the 10th overall pick and Prescott’s harmonious return, the Cowboys should be the favorite in the NFC East, as much as that might be damning with faint praise. Prescott will work with one of the best wide receiving groups in the league, while better health along the offensive line and a full offseason with second-year coach Mike McCarthy should turn Dallas back into one of the NFL’s more potent offenses.

The division remains eminently winnable. Washington, the defending champion, is unsettled at quarterback and don’t have a clear path toward an immediate solution. The Philadelphia Eagles require a profound talent upgrade as they turn to Jalen Hurts at quarterback. For all the New York Giants’ progress on defense, Daniel Jones still has not played like a franchise quarterback, a matter more important than even the return of running back Saquon Barkley.

Prescott’s injury and contract drama overshadowed what a thrill it had become to watch him play. In his last three full games, Prescott threw for at least 450 yards, and despite playing less than five full games he passed for 1,857 yards last season. He was poised to become one of the NFL’s most prolific passers, along with being the unquestioned leader of the Cowboys, a player capable of handling everything that comes with quarterbacking the NFL’s most glamorous team.