The Terps (15-12, 9-11 Big Ten) started their conference schedule with only four wins through 13 games. With an improving but inconsistent offense, Maryland has relied heavily on its defense as the team turned around its season. The Terps finished the regular season giving up only 64.7 points per game, the second lowest mark in the conference behind only Wisconsin. Maryland’s offense, however, is last in the Big Ten with only 68.9 points per game, highlighting how much the Terps need solid defense to win. The Terps will begin the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and face Michigan State on Thursday.

Morsell is usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best scorer, including Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu. Carr scored 25 points in Maryland’s first win over Minnesota, but in the rematch, Morsell held Carr to nine points, the standout guard’s third-lowest output of the season.

This is the fourth straight year Maryland has had a player on the Big Ten’s all-defensive team, with Morsell joining Jalen Smith (2020), Bruno Fernando (2019) and Anthony Cowan Jr. (2018).

“It is truly an honor to be selected for this award by Big Ten coaches,” Morsell said in a statement. “I would not have achieved this without the support of God, in addition to my family, teammates and coaches. I know this is an individual award, but it is truly a team award. We accomplished this together and I cannot say enough about the guys in our locker room who made it happen.”

Morsell has played through multiple injuries this season. He fractured a bone in his face during the Michigan game on Dec. 31, and he needed surgery. Morsell only missed one game and returned to play seven days later with a mask. When Maryland beat Rutgers on the road last month, Morsell’s shoulder needed to be popped back into place twice, but he started the following game with his shoulder wrapped.

Morsell has improved offensively through his career in College Park. He scored his 1,000th career point last month, becoming only the 56th player in program history to reach that milestone.

“It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment,” Turgeon said at the time. “When I signed him, I didn’t think he’d be a 1,000-point scorer. I thought he was going to be a great defender, a tough guy.”

Morsell earned an all-Big Ten honorable mention nod from the media, while teammates Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins were considered honorable mentions by both the media and coaches. Ayala leads the team with 14.5 points per game. Wiggins averages 14 points, and he has surged late in the season. Through the last eight games, Wiggins has averaged 18 points and helped lead the team on its five-game winning streak in February.

Iowa’s Luka Garza, a former star at Maret School in the District, won the Big Ten’s player of the year award for the second straight season. Garza averages 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, who played at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, earned freshman of the year honors. Michigan’s Juwan Howard was named the conference’s coach of the year after his fourth-ranked Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season title.

Big Ten all-conference teams

First team (coaches): Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Trevion Williams (Purdue)

Second team (coaches): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Franz Wagner (Michigan)

Third team (coaches): Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), D’Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin)

First team (media): Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Second team (media): Marcus Carr (Minnesota), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Trevion Williams (Purdue)

Third team (media): Franz Wagner (Michigan), Aaron Henry (Michigan State), Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), D’Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin)

All-freshman team: Andre Curbelo (Illinois), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Zach Edey (Purdue), Jaden Ivey (Purdue)