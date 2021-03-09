ESPN is close to announcing a long-term broadcast rights deal with the NHL, multiple people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The deal, which could be announced this week, would bring the NHL back to ESPN’s networks for the first time since 2004.

The games would be broadcast on ESPN’s cable networks as well as its streaming service, ESPN Plus, helping to draw subscribers to the direct-to-consumer service. The deal would also add to the network’s growing stable of live rights. ESPN has signed pacts with the Bundesliga, Germany’s top soccer league, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship in recent years and will add SEC football and basketball games in 2024-25. The network is also negotiating with the NFL on a long-term deal that is expected to add ABC to the Super Bowl rotation.

Canada’s SportsNet first reported the NHL’s deal with ESPN was imminent. ESPN declined to comment.

ESPN last broadcast NHL games in 2004, before the league lost the 2004-05 season to a lockout. When the games returned, the NHL signed with Outdoor Life Network, which would eventually become NBC Sports Network. In 2011, NBC signed a 10-year exclusive deal with the NHL worth around $200 million annually. It broadcast games on cable channel NBC Sports Network and broadcast channel NBC.

NBC announced in January that it would shutter NBCSN and move its sports inventory to USA and its streaming platform, Peacock, by the end of the year.

ESPN’s deal still would leave the NHL needing a partner for a significant portion of its games. NBC might retain those rights, or Fox could secure the package, the people familiar with the matter said.

More from The Post: