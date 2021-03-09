Canada’s SportsNet first reported the NHL’s deal with ESPN was imminent. ESPN declined to comment.
ESPN last broadcast NHL games in 2004, before the league lost the 2004-05 season to a lockout. When the games returned, the NHL signed with Outdoor Life Network, which would eventually become NBC Sports Network. In 2011, NBC signed a 10-year exclusive deal with the NHL worth around $200 million annually. It broadcast games on cable channel NBC Sports Network and broadcast channel NBC.
NBC announced in January that it would shutter NBCSN and move its sports inventory to USA and its streaming platform, Peacock, by the end of the year.
ESPN’s deal still would leave the NHL needing a partner for a significant portion of its games. NBC might retain those rights, or Fox could secure the package, the people familiar with the matter said.
