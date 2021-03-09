That’s about as minuscule a draft upgrade as you can get — and only one at all because picks a year out are generally considered less valuable than picks in the coming draft — and it speaks to the Titans’ eagerness to purge Wilson from their roster. It also cements his status as one of the biggest busts in Titans history.

The fact that he went at the end of the first round, 29th overall, rather than near the top, probably keeps the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder away from all-time bust status.

Wilson, who played collegiately at Georgia, had a brush with police in August after they broke up an off-campus party near Tennessee State. That was just days after he came off the reserve/covid-19 list, and he was placed back on the list to start the regular season. Later in September, Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI after he allegedly did “donuts” in a car before crashing into a concrete wall.

In December, the Titans cited a violation of club rules in suspending Wilson for a game against the Cleveland Browns. Just days later, they ended his season by placing him on the non-football reserve list, with General Manager Jon Robinson telling reporters Wilson was “dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through.”

All told, Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans, despite having been drafted to help replace right tackle Jack Conklin, who had departed in free agency. During the season, Tennessee lost two left tackles to injury, Taylor Lewan and Tyson Sambrailo, but Wilson still barely played.

In February, Robinson said he hadn’t spoken to Wilson since the lineman went on the non-football reserve list. “We did a lot of work a year ago, leading up to selecting him, the evaluation process, talking to different sources and visiting with him countless numbers of times,” Robinson said then of Wilson. “And for whatever, the player this fall here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year.

“He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him.”

That appears to have been the final straw, although trades can’t become official until the new league year begins March 17. For Miami, which started three rookie offensive linemen last season for the first time in franchise history, it’s an inexpensive shot at bolstering depth and possibly landing a starter.

Given the price the Dolphins paid, it’s apparent that there was little interest in Wilson elsewhere in the NFL, but he has a connection to Miami Coach Brian Flores. They both played football at the same high school in Brooklyn. Lance Bennett, a Dolphins assistant and a close friend of Flores, reportedly recruited Wilson to that high school. In addition, one of Wilson’s linemates at Georgia, guard Solomon Kindley, can help welcome him to the team, having been drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round last year.