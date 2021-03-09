“Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public’s strong interest in access,” the ruling said.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant thanked Walter and quoted her attorney, Luis Li.

“Transparency promotes accountability,” Li said. “We look forward to presenting Mrs. Bryant’s case in open court.”

In March 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that deputies had been accused of sharing graphic photographs of the hillside crash site, with one deputy reportedly showing an image in a bar. The Times reported that the department ordered deputies to delete the photos but did not initiate a formal inquiry or internal affairs investigation. Deputies were told, according to the Times, that they would face no discipline as long as they deleted the photos.

After that revelation, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva — who is named as a defendant in Bryant’s lawsuit — said that as many as eight deputies who allegedly photographed, saw or shared graphic photos of the crash scene were ordered to delete the images.

Bryant’s lawsuit alleges that Villanueva orchestrated a coverup and that he did nothing to determine if the deputies had widely disseminated the photos.

“The gratuitous images soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident,” the lawsuit states. “One deputy even used his photos of the victims to try to impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site. A bartender overheard this interaction and filed a written complaint with the Sheriff’s Department.”

