“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family,” Miles said in a statement. “I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived.

AD

AD

“To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

Miles, 67, had been placed on administrative leave when the report came to light. He had three years remaining on a five-year contract he signed with Kansas in 2018. The Jayhawks finished 3-9 and 0-9, respectively, in his first two seasons.

Miles was the second-winningest coach in LSU history during his tenure from 2005 till 2016. His LSU team won the BCS national championship game, defeating Ohio State.

AD

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program.”

AD

A copy of Miles’s contract with Kansas, obtained by ESPN, indicated Miles could be ousted with “just cause” if his conduct was “inconsistent with the professional standards expected of a head coach of a collegiate sports team.” Another clause defines “just cause” as involvement in “any act, situation, or occurrence, or any conduct, which in Athletics of KU’s judgment brings Head Coach and/or KU into public disrepute, embarrassment, contempt, or ridicule.”

Mike DeBord, hired last month as the Jayhawks’ offensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach.