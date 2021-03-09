Seven months later, the entire program shut down in the middle of the season for three weeks because of a coronavirus-related issue. Georgetown was 3-8 before the pause and on a five-game losing streak. The Hoyas returned and closed the season 6-4 to secure the No. 8 seed and face No. 9 Marquette in the Big East tournament opener at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Ewing’s home away from home, Madison Square Garden.

“I think we’re playing our best brand of ball right now,” Ewing said. “They’ve been resilient with all the things that have happened — not only in our country, but with our team. The fact that we had the pause, then coming out of that pause we just hit the ground running. Everything fell into place. We’ve had some backslide, but for the most part we’ve played some very good ball.”

The change started with a lineup adjustment that has proved to be Ewing’s best move of the season. Graduate transfer Chudier Bile had not had a strong first half of the season, but Ewing put him with the starters in the second half of a 73-72 win over Providence on Jan. 30. Bile finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and has started every game since, with Donald Carey moving to the bench. Bile, at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds, brings length and physicality along with good touch on offense. His jumper can be streaky, but he’s adept at crashing the boards for second-chance points. Bile also adds another dimension to the defense; he can switch onto pretty much anyone, aside from bigger centers.

“We’re clicking really well,” Bile said. “We’re playing together, sharing the ball. Just playing really unselfish right now. Everybody’s main focus is just on winning.

“I feel very confident with this team that we’ve got. We can play with any team in the country, I feel like.”

That has been a common phrase from members of the program this season — that it can play with anyone. There was proof of that even before the break; the Hoyas led No. 10 West Virginia by two points at halftime and No. 14 Villanova by 13 before losing both games. An 86-79 victory at No. 17 Creighton was a signature win for the program under Ewing.

But there’s a huge difference between playing with anyone and being ahead when the final horn sounds. A second meeting with Creighton was an ugly 15-point loss, and the Hoyas dropped both games to Connecticut by an average of 14.5 points, including a defeat in the regular season finale that Ewing called a “royal ass-kicking.”

Even with the disappointing finish, Georgetown has reason for optimism. The defensive effort has picked up and the Hoyas have looked outright dominant for stretches. Freshman point guard Dante Harris has been a bulldog in harassing opposing guards, and 6-9 forward Jamorko Pickett has the size and mobility to defend most players. Sophomore center Qudus Wahab is a 6-11 rim protector anchoring the defense who ranks second in the Big East at 1.8 blocks per game.

Ewing said the coaches haven’t changed anything schematically on defense but that everyone has finally bought in.

“I definitely think our defense is what could set us apart from other teams,” Pickett said. “I take a lot of pride in it — just defense, period. I know the guys have my back on the defensive end and I’ve got their back on the defensive end.”

The meeting with Marquette comes after the Hoyas lost, 64-60, in their lone meeting this season after being up 16 points at halftime. The Hoyas insist they’re a different team from that pre-break team that lost on Jan. 2.

The biggest unknown is the status of senior Jahvon Blair, who reached 1,000 career points this season and was named all-Big East honorable mention — the only Hoya to receive a postseason honor. Ewing did not allow him to dress against DePaul on Feb. 27, and the No. 7 scorer (15.9 points per game) in the conference has not been in the starting lineup since. Ewing has not given details on the situation beyond calling it a coach’s decision. Blair scored 22 points in the regular season finale against U-Conn., but Ewing said that did not indicate he was getting back on track.

“We need him to do a lot more than just score points,” Ewing said. “… I’m not changing anything in the lineup, at least not right now. We’ll see how it goes.”

On the eve of the tournament, Ewing went back to a story he told before the season. The Hoyas were voted to finish last in the conference and Ewing repeatedly referenced the Drake song “Started From The Bottom.” The Hoyas haven’t exactly arrived, but a run in the Big East tournament isn’t as unlikely as it seemed a few months ago.

“We’re not at the bottom,” Ewing said. “We had opportunities to be fifth, but we didn’t play well enough to get that game last weekend. … Our story is not written yet.