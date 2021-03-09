A Heat spokesperson told the Sun Sentinel that the team is aware of the language used by Leonard and is reviewing the video.

Leonard has played three games this season; he suffered a shoulder strain against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 9. He underwent surgery later that month and is out for the season.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Leonard is one of several NBA players to frequent Twitch and has amassed around 69,300 followers, using it to connect with fans in a less-guarded manner as he plays “Call of Duty: Warzone” and “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

He spends much of his offseason streaming and is an investor in FaZe Clan, an esports organization that sponsors streamers on Twitch and YouTube and fields a professional Call of Duty team. Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.

Leonard told The Post last year that he was drawn to esports during a summit sponsored by the NBA Players Association that was focused on life after basketball, initially looking to learn about real estate ventures before turning his attention to an esports panel.

“My eyes lit up,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to do after basketball.”

Leonard drew headlines last year as the lone Heat player to stand during the playing of the national anthem when the NBA resumed its season in the Disney World bubble. Leonard said he stood out of respect for family in the military; his brother served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marine Corps. He told the Associated Press that he and his wife would donate $100,000 to a fund that helps restore voting rights to Floridians leaving jails or prisons.

“I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone,” he told the AP in August. “I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”