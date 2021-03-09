The paperwork still needs to be finalized, but both parties have agreed on the terms.

Cloud was a second-round draft pick in 2015 and has started 106 of her 150 games with the Mystics. She put up 9.0 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 2019 as the Mystics won the WNBA title, and she was named second-team all-defense.

Cloud opted out of the 2020 season to focus on social justice causes, and she wrote an essay for the Players’ Tribune to explain her decision. “The millions of people who are helping to protect those racist cops, and who are helping to insulate those in power, by staying ‘neutral,’ ” she wrote. “… It’s to tell them that their silence is the knee on George Floyd’s neck. ... If you’re silent, I don’t f--- with you, period.”

D.C. has become a second home for the Philadelphia native. She organized a media blackout in 2019 to address gun violence in the city and became an unofficial sponsor of Hendley Elementary and Ward 8 in Southeast Washington.

“I mean that [stuff],” Cloud told The Washington Post in June. “I mean that from the depths of my soul. If you are silent during this time, you are taking the side of the oppressor. You are telling me that my life does not matter and the countless amount of Black American lives do not matter. And for that, you are dead wrong as a human being.”

Converse made Cloud the first women’s basketball player to sign an endorsement deal with the company over the summer; it donated $25,000 to a racial justice organization in Philadelphia.

On the floor, the 5-foot-9 guard is an emotional, vocal leader who brings versatility and energy. The Mystics are in line to give opposing backcourts fits with the defensive prowess of Cloud, 2020 defensive player of the year candidate Alysha Clark and Ariel Atkins, who was named second team all-defense in 2020.

“When you have Ariel, Alysha and Tasha out there on the perimeter, you can really mess with matchups … depending on who you want to be miserable on the other team,” Mystics General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault previously told The Post.

The Mystics had hoped to return as many of the core pieces of the 2019 championship team as possible for another run in 2021 after the roster was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Those goals have been adjusted a bit; Aerial Powers signed with the Minnesota Lynx, LaToya Sanders retired, and Tianna Hawkins joined the Atlanta Dream.

Finals MVP Emma Meesseman remains unsigned and may not play in the WNBA this season because of multiple overseas commitments. But Washington remains a contender, given the additions of Clark, former MVP Tina Charles and Erica McCall as well as the presence of two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and rising standout Myisha Hines-Allen.