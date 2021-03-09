The other players franchise-tagged by their teams are safeties Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints; New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams; offensive tackles Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers; and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff. The Saints’ move with Marcus Williams was surprising, given that the team faces a salary cap crunch.
Green Bay Packers tailback Aaron Jones, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight ends Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans and Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney and pass rushers Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers and Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon of the Baltimore Ravens were among the prominent players not tagged Tuesday. They remained eligible for unrestricted free agency and are poised to hit the market unencumbered next week.
For Prescott, the franchise tag is a placeholder that keeps him off the free agent market while his contract is finalized. It also is beneficial to Prescott. It is his second franchise tag — he played on a one-year, $31.4 million franchise-player deal last season — and virtually ensures he never will be franchise-tagged in his career again.
Prescott was given the exclusive franchise player tag by the Cowboys, keeping him off the free agent market entirely. The other players were given nonexclusive tags and technically can sign offer sheets with other teams, but with restrictions that make it almost certain they will stay put. Those restrictions include the requirement that the player’s new team would have to compensate his previous team with two first-round draft choices.
All but Simmons’s franchise tag were filed with the league Tuesday. The Broncos previously designated Simmons as their franchise player.