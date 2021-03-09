“You know, I did the tour for 20 years, and I was sponsored for two years, maybe, out of those 20 years, and the couple of people I was sponsored by didn’t pay me all the money from my contract,” Menczer, 50, said in a phone interview from her home approximately 480 miles north of where she learned to surf at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach. “So the whole time I was a professional surfer, I didn’t get sponsored, basically. A lot of the time, they never told me personally, but I kept hearing that I didn’t have the look that they wanted.”

AD

AD

Thanks to a new documentary and a GoFundMe campaign meant to pay her the world title purse she never received, Menczer is finally getting her due. After stopping recently on her bus route to pick up a group of schoolchildren, Menczer recounted, she heard a teacher ask them with excitement, “Do you know that you’ve got a world champion bus driver?”

Fun and frustration

“Girls Can’t Surf,” the documentary set for release this week in Australia and seeking a U.S. distributor, highlights the uphill climb of female surfers of the 1980s, who weren’t getting much respect or support from their male counterparts or tour organizers. The film features many of the top female surfers of the time — including Menczer and fellow season champs Frieda Zamba, Wendy Botha, Pam Burridge and Layne Beachley — discussing the fun and frustration they experienced.

AD

AD

The women were regularly treated with casual sexism and outright hostility by many male surfers, who didn’t want women invading their water and siphoning off even a small portion of their prize money. At some events, women were sent out to entertain crowds when the waves were too weak for the men’s taste — or when the guys simply wanted to get lunch. Early on, the women were made to wear skimpy, impractical one-piece swimsuits while competing; in 1989, a major tour event dropped the women’s competition — but kept a bikini contest on the bill — before a letter-writing campaign caused a reversal.

Menczer’s 1993 triumph arrived just as the group of women that first dominated the ASP tour began giving way to the next generation of stars, including 1994-97 champion Lisa Andersen. One of just six women to earn a season title between 1984 and 2003 on the pro surfing tour, Menczer differed from the others. Diminutive, with freckles and short, dark hair, Menczer didn’t fit the superficial archetype preferred by would-be sponsors, from whom she felt compelled to keep secret her homosexuality.

“At the time, the stereotypical surfer girl was blue eyes, blond hair, athletic [build], and she was everything but that,” said Sophie Marshall, the global product manager for surfing equipment and apparel company Rip Curl and the person who launched the GoFundMe campaign for Menczer.

AD

AD

A TV news clip in the documentary shows Menczer living out of a van while competing. Among the tactics she used to make ends meet was buying jeans when the tour stopped in the United States and reselling them at a large markup in France.

That bit of entrepreneurship took place after Menczer won her title and then headed to a trade show in Florida only to discover that “no one even really knew who I was.” She said she got some offers that included free clothing but no money despite her stature as the women’s world champion.

“So I really just got over it,” she said, “and thought: ‘You know what? If I can’t do it [with sponsorships], I’ll just do it on my own.’ ”

AD

Her aptitude for “wheeling and dealing” continues to this day, she said. If, while on her bus route, she happens to spot a table that has been thrown out, Menczer is liable to go back for it and fix it up so she can sell it. She said she enjoys her job, particularly the chance to bond with kids and help some of them develop an interest in surfing. She “really loved” a previous gig as an airport shuttle bus driver because it gave her plenty of opportunities to “share my stories with people, and they’d be so excited.”

To Marshall, Menczer is making the best of things but should have been dealt a better hand. “Pauline’s lack of sponsorship was financially devastating, obviously,” she said. “It affected her hugely and kind of guided her life to where it is today.”

Funds and affirmation

Marshall attended a screening of “Girls Can’t Surf” last month and said she left “part angry but part inspired” to do something for Menczer.

AD

AD

With several combined decades on the business side of the sport, Marshall and Mimi LaMontagne, who helped organize the GoFundMe campaign, know how critical sponsorships are to pro surfers’ livelihoods. (LaMontagne previously worked at Rip Curl, and among her projects is helping with public relations for “Girls Can’t Surf.” She said the GoFundMe campaign is unrelated to promotion for the documentary and that the idea originated with Marshall.)

Records are spotty from the ASP tour, which was sold to new management in 2013 and rebranded as the World Surf League in 2015. But Marshall and LaMontagne estimated that, had there been a purse for Menczer in 1993, it would have been around 25,000 Australian dollars (about $20,000). That was the goal set for the GoFundMe campaign.

That total was exceeded in just a few days.

AD

AD

“We cried together, and it was such a beautiful moment to see how humbled [Menczer] was,” Marshall said. “And there’s been a lot of tears for her since. She’s really feeling the love, which is so beautiful.”

A happy side effect of “getting all this love from everybody and all this positive attention,” Menczer said, has been a decrease in stress and with that a reduction of painful flare-ups of a rare autoimmune disease, pemphigus vulgaris, she contracted a couple of years ago.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe campaign had collected over $45,000, more than enough for Menczer to pay some medical bills and help others do the same. She said she plans to send some of the money to a man in the Philippines who also suffers from pemphigus vulgaris, which causes excruciating blisters on the skin and mucous membranes. Menczer also wants to donate to the Disabled Surfers Association and charities benefiting victims of autoimmune disorders.

AD

AD

The director of “Girls Can’t Surf,” Christopher Nelius, said Menczer was “blown away” by what he described as a well-deserved infusion of funds and affirmation.

“Imagine being the best in the world, and no one wanting to market you,” he said. “It’s extraordinary, her resolve, and it’s so inspiring.”

Menczer, who said she repaired her trophy, expressed contentment with where she is in life and with the state of the tour. She said she was thrilled when the World Surf League began giving equal prize money to men and women in 2019.

“Any change for the positive is absolutely amazing,” she said. “When you’re unwell, and you wake up and you feel good, life is awesome and all those other things don’t really matter.”