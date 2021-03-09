Still, Virginia (17-6, 13-4) managed to win more ACC games than any other school and will hang another banner based on overall conference winning percentage during a season in which a handful of programs logged only 13 games in the ACC.

The losses, however, serve as additional enticement for players who are keenly aware raising the trophy at this week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. — and leaving no doubt about their No. 1 seed — may require beating second-seeded Florida State or No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in the final.

The Cavaliers lost to the Seminoles and Hokies on the road during the regular season, each by double figures. Virginia opens the ACC tournament Thursday against the winner of No. 8 seed Syracuse and ninth-seeded North Carolina State.

“Yeah, I’d love to play them again,” said Virginia fifth-year senior center Jay Huff, selected all-ACC second team and all-defense. “I hope that we get to go up against some of the teams that we might have lost to. I know we might play N.C. State coming up, and that would be a fun one to try to get back because we split the series this year.”

The loss to the Wolfpack, 68-61, was the only blemish for Virginia this season at John Paul Jones Arena, where it went 10-1. It also came on the heels of consecutive losses at Florida State and at Duke, prompting a thorough in-house accounting of the overall commitment to defense.

The Cavaliers now sit at No. 31 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to the latest kenpom.com advanced analytics.

Virginia did close with two straight defensive gems, limiting depleted Miami to 38.5 percent shooting in a 62-51 win on senior day and Louisville to 36.8 percent from the field in a 68-58 quad 1 triumph at Yum Center, the same building where the Cavaliers stunned Purdue in overtime, 80-75, to advance to the Final Four in 2019.

Both Huff, who grew up in Durham, N.C., less than an hour from Greensboro, and point guard Kihei Clark, then only a freshman, were on that national championship team, which they both have indicated is all but a distant memory with another deep run in the ACC and NCAA tournaments serving as incentive this time.

“I kind of just really don’t pay attention to the seedings because this conference is so good, and there’s so much talent around,” said Clark, who assisted on Mamadi Diakite’s jumper at the buzzer to force overtime against the Boilermakers. “Each team is capable of beating everybody, so we just kind of go out and prepare the best we can for each game and continue going forward that way.”

Clark’s chief motivation this week is winning his first ACC tournament championship, particularly after the Cavaliers had arrived last season in Greensboro, N.C., only to have the ACC cancel the event amid surging virus cases and award the title to Florida State, the regular season champion, without having played a game.

Clark’s most recent performance is indicative of how much Virginia has recommitted to the principles of Bennett’s pack-line defense. Against the Cardinals, who were playing on senior day for a double bye in the ACC tournament, the junior helped to render Louisville senior guard Carlik Jones, a first-team all-ACC selection, virtually incidental.

Jones, a contender for ACC player of the year for most of the season, finished with six points, his fewest in any game since he was a freshman, on 2-for-15 shooting.

Clark also was among the few Virginia players who reached double-figure scoring against both Florida State and Virginia Tech, which held the Cavaliers to 29.6 percent shooting in the second half of a 65-51 win. The Seminoles, meantime, went 13 for 24 on three-pointers in an 81-60 victory, Virginia’s most lopsided loss in the ACC this season.