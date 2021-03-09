Season ticket members will have first crack at tickets April 6. Any remaining seats will go on sale April 8, a club spokeswoman said.

The Spirit will have two home venues this season: Segra Field, which opened in 2019, and Audi Field, D.C. United’s 20,000-capacity stadium. The team would prefer to play in the larger facility. However, pandemic rules are stricter in the District than in Virginia and crowds are not allowed at sporting events in the city.

The Washington Nationals and other teams have appealed to the city government to begin allowing spectators this spring.

For the Spirit, hosting games at Audi Field without fans, or with small numbers of fans, does not make economic sense.

The organization is aiming to play six regular season matches at each of the two locations. After the month-long Challenge Cup, the NWSL will begin the regular season May 15.

For seven years, the Spirit was based at Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County. To play regularly at Audi Field, though, the organization had to commit to training and playing at Segra Field. United operates both facilities.

Last fall, the Spirit did not sell tickets to two matches at Segra Field.

Washington will open the Challenge Cup on April 10 against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C. The other away match is April 21 in Orlando.

The tournament format will have two five-team divisions, with the winner of each meeting in the May 8 championship game. The final will air on CBS.

CBS Sports Network will show four matches, including the April 9 opener between the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars. All others will appear on Paramount+, CBS’s streaming service.

The Challenge Cup will begin during a FIFA international window, when clubs are required to release players to their respective national teams. With the United States due to play two friendlies in Europe and other countries in action, NWSL teams will lose top players for their tournament opener.

The Spirit’s national team candidates are defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, and midfielder Andi Sullivan.

The United States will face Sweden in Stockholm on April 10, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday. (Spirit midfielder Julia Roddar is a Swedish national team midfielder.) A U.S. match on April 13 is being finalized.

Canadian national team players in the NWSL will also be in Europe, for friendlies against Wales and England.