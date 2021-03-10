The No. 2 recruit in the nation had started the first three games of her collegiate career and averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds, but was then hit with the first major injury of her career and would go under the knife for the first time.

“I was pretty scared,” Reese said. “I just broke down crying.”

The tears didn’t last long as she watched the No. 7-ranked Terrapins rolled to a 21-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland became the No. 1 scoring team in the nation without the highest-rated recruit in program history as the target date for her return became March 1. She actually returned a couple days early and now gives Maryland a bit of a postseason boost.

The Terps will face Nebraska at 11 a.m. Thursday after the No. 8-seeded Cornhuskers beat No. 9 Minnesota, 72-61, on Wednesday.

“What a tremendous addition to be able to bring her off the bench right now,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Right now, I think it’s the cherry on top that you get to bring such a talented player like her into the fold.

“We’re bringing the No. 2 (recruit) in the country off the bench.”

Reese was literally coming off the bench the entire time she was out. The 6-foot-3 ball of energy needed a way to stay engaged and assistant director of basketball performance Keith Pough had the answer. Pough, a former captain of the Howard football team who had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, has his own maniacal-type energy and was determined not to let Reese check out mentally. He stressed that Reese must continue to be a part of the team and let her presence be felt by teammates.

So, the freshman embraced a new role and became the ultimate cheerleader. When timeouts were called, she sprinted off the bench to give high-fives. In the huddles, Reese would pass along any tendencies or suggestions she saw from the side. When teammates made a good play — from knocking down a jumper, to taking a charge, to snatching a strong rebound — she could be heard screaming in celebration.

“It just flowed naturally,” Pough said. “It was just genuine. … I told her, ‘Hey, it’s going to be frustrating. This is unfortunate, but it happens. But you can’t check out on your teammates because these are your dogs. They need you.’

“We all love it. That’s who she is. She is consistently loud. Consistently energetic. And they respond to it well. It’s needed sometimes. Sometimes, ‘Hey, you’ve got to chill.’”

The buddy-cop antics of Reese and Pough on the sideline became nearly as entertaining as the product of the floor. There was no chill as she hopped on one foot up and down the sideline while wearing the boot. Things picked up even more when that came off and she could really get into it. Empty arenas allowed observers to hear the pair clear as day as they flexed their muscles after a rebound and simulated hand-goggles after a pretty pass. Reese would coil in anticipation anytime Katie Benzan, who set the single-game school record for three-pointers and led the nation in three-point percentage, touched the ball beyond the arc.

These were not just spur-of-the-moment outbreaks, though there was some of that. But Reese and Pough would choreograph elaborate gestures before each game while listening to music or getting prepared.

“When I don’t have that energy, we’re down and we’re not as hyped as we are,” Reese said. “So, we’ve made up some handshakes, made up some dance moves, we made up a lot of stuff that was fun. So, it kept me in spirit. And I think that’s kind of what got me through my injury, too … me being able to stay with the team.

“Let’s do this when somebody hits a three or when somebody gets a steal or somebody gets an and-one. We sometimes put a dime in our pocket when somebody drops a dime, a good pass. So, we have a good time on the sideline. I have a lot of fun.”

None of this has been a surprise to Reese’s mom, also named Angel, who has seen this for years. She explained that her daughter is lovable, but can also be high-strung with her competitiveness. That can be great when she’s uplifting teammates like Zoe Young, who has dealt with injuries her first two years at Maryland, but it can also wear on people she feels are not pulling their weight.

The elder Reese, her two sisters and Angel’s father all played college ball, and her brother, Julian, is a member of the Maryland men’s 2021 signing class. Additionally, both parents played professionally overseas, so basketball is in the family genes.

“She’s always been fiery. She’s always been sort of bossy,” mama Reese said. “Sometimes this year, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, will you just sit down on the sideline? You’re going to hurt your good foot.’ … On televised games I’m like, 'Oh my God, I recognize that voice.

“I've always said one thing about Angel is either you like her or you don't. There's no in between.”

Reese has been worked back slowly as she gets back into game condition. There are big expectations for both her and the entire team.

“I kind of just saw Angel being Angel,” sophomore guard Ashley Owusu said. “She’s a great person on and off the court. She’s very vocal. Her injury didn’t stop her from being the type of person teammate she is. She’s a big part of our team. She kind of brings us a lot of energy. I would say the injury didn’t stop her from doing that.

“It’s a lot of fun and she brings us a lot of energy. Honestly, I don’t notice it during the game, but then I go on our page and see the videos and I’m like, that’s definitely something Angel would do.”