The No. 2 recruit in the nation had started the first three games of her collegiate career and averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds. But then she was hit with the first major injury of her career, early in a Dec. 3 game against Towson, and would go under the knife for the first time.

“I was pretty scared,” Reese said. “I just broke down crying.”

AD

AD

The tears didn’t last long as she watched the No. 7 Terrapins roll on their way to a 21-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland became the highest-scoring team in the nation, even while mostly playing without the highest-rated recruit in program history. She returned Feb. 23 — a few days ahead of schedule — and has given the Terps a boost as they enter the postseason.

The Terps will face Nebraska at 11 a.m. Thursday in Indianapolis after the eighth-seeded Cornhuskers beat ninth-seeded Minnesota, 72-61, on Wednesday.

“What a tremendous addition to be able to bring her off the bench right now,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Right now, I think it’s the cherry on top that you get to bring such a talented player like her into the fold.

AD

“We’re bringing the No. 2 [recruit] in the country off the bench.”

AD

Reese was literally coming off the bench the entire time she was out. The 6-foot-3 ball of energy needed a way to stay engaged, and assistant director of basketball performance Keith Pough had the answer. Pough, a former captain of the Howard football team who had brief stints with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, has his own maniacal-type energy and was determined not to let Reese check out mentally. He stressed that Reese must continue to be a part of the team and let her presence be felt by her teammates.

So the freshman embraced a new role and became the ultimate cheerleader. When timeouts were called, she sprinted off the bench to give high-fives. In huddles, Reese would pass along any tendencies or suggestions she saw from the sideline. When her teammates made a good play — from knocking down a jumper to taking a charge to snatching a strong rebound — she could be heard screaming in celebration.

AD

“It just flowed naturally,” Pough said. “It was just genuine. … I told her: ‘Hey, it’s going to be frustrating. This is unfortunate, but it happens. But you can’t check out on your teammates, because these are your dogs. They need you.’

AD

“We all love it. That’s who she is. She is consistently loud. Consistently energetic. And they respond to it well. It’s needed sometimes. Sometimes, ‘Hey, you’ve got to chill.’”

The buddy-cop antics of Reese and Pough on the sideline became nearly as entertaining as the product on the floor. There was no chill as she hopped on one foot up and down the sideline while wearing a walking boot. Things picked up even more when the boot came off and she could really get into it. Empty arenas meant the pair could be heard clearly as they flexed their muscles after a rebound and simulated hand-goggles after a pretty pass. Reese would coil in anticipation anytime Katie Benzan, who set the single-game school record for three-pointers and led the nation in three-point shooting percentage, touched the ball beyond the arc.

These were not just spur-of-the-moment outbreaks, though there was some of that. Reese and Pough would choreograph elaborate gestures before each game while listening to music or getting prepared.

AD

AD

“When I don’t have that energy, we’re down and we’re not as hyped as we are,” Reese said. “So we’ve made up some handshakes, made up some dance moves. We made up a lot of stuff that was fun. So it kept me in spirit. And I think that’s kind of what got me through my injury, too … me being able to stay with the team.

“Let’s do this when somebody hits a three or when somebody gets a steal or somebody gets an and-one. We sometimes put a dime in our pocket when somebody drops a dime, a good pass. So we have a good time on the sideline. I have a lot of fun.”

None of this has been a surprise to Reese’s mother, also named Angel, who has seen this energy for years. She explained that her daughter is lovable but can also be high-strung with her competitiveness. That can be great when she is lifting up teammates such as Zoe Young, who has dealt with injuries her first two years at Maryland, but it can also wear on people she feels are not pulling their weight.

AD

AD

The elder Reese, her two sisters and Angel’s father all played college ball, and her son, Julian, is a member of the Maryland men’s basketball 2021 signing class. Both parents also played professionally overseas, so basketball is in the family genes.

“She’s always been fiery. She’s always been sort of bossy,” Mama Reese said. “Sometimes this year, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, will you just sit down on the sideline? You’re going to hurt your good foot.’ … On televised games I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I recognize that voice.’

“I’ve always said one thing about Angel is either you like her or you don’t. There’s no in between.”

Reese has been worked back slowly as she gets back into game shape. There are big expectations for both her and the entire team.

AD

“I kind of just saw Angel being Angel,” sophomore guard Ashley Owusu said. “She’s a great person on and off the court. She’s very vocal. Her injury didn’t stop her from being the type of person and teammate she is. She’s a big part of our team. She kind of brings us a lot of energy. I would say the injury didn’t stop her from doing that.

AD

“It’s a lot of fun, and she brings us a lot of energy. Honestly, I don’t notice it during the game, but then I go on our page and see the videos and I’m like, ‘That’s definitely something Angel would do.’”