United will welcome NYCFC to Buzzard Point for an 8 p.m. kickoff on the first weekend of the season, then visit New England on April 24 for the Revolution’s home opener at Gillette Stadium.

The District government will decide in the coming weeks whether to allow a limited number of spectators to attend sporting events. United’s home opener is the same day as a Washington Nationals home game, which will start at 1 p.m.

Virginia permits limited gatherings, such as 1,000 at 5,000-seat Segra Field in Leesburg for the Washington Spirit’s first two matches next month in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup. Maryland on Tuesday announced 50 percent capacity at venues such as Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

A United spokesman said the organization “intends to work with the mayor’s office on a proposal to safely welcome fans back to Audi Field in 2021.”

Without a lucrative national TV contract, MLS teams are more reliant on game-day revenue than other pro sports leagues.

Last year, the league played two weeks of the regular season before suspending the season. It restarted in July with a tournament at Disney World in Florida, then resumed the regular season in late August in home markets. A few teams were allowed to welcome some fans; United wasn’t one of them.

This MLS season will kick off April 16 with two matches (San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders), followed by eight the next day, including expansion Austin FC’s debut at Los Angeles FC on Fox’s national network.

The MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew will open April 18 at home against the Philadelphia Union, which won the 2020 Supporters’ Shield for most points in the regular season. The Crew will continue to host matches at its old stadium until a new downtown venue opens this summer.

Also on that day, ABC will carry the Los Angeles Galaxy’s visit to Inter Miami, whose team president, former English superstar David Beckham, won two MLS Cups as a Galaxy player.

FC Cincinnati will debut West End Stadium on May 16 against Miami on Fox and Austin will open the doors to Q2 Stadium on June 19 against San Jose.

Because of travel restrictions, the Canadian teams will relocate to the United States for the foreseeable future. The Vancouver Whitecaps will play at Rio Tinto Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, CF Montreal will share Miami’s stadium, while Toronto FC will use venues in Orlando and possibly the Tampa area.