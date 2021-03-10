But it wasn’t just late-career tiring. After reaching out to others, and doing some research on his own, Lester learned his blood calcium levels were too high. He consulted with an endocrinologist this winter, was diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism last week, then underwent surgery in New York to remove one of his four parathyroid glands.

The procedure lasted about an hour and left a purple scar at the base of his neck. It was performed Friday and he was back at Washington Nationals spring training by the start of this week. And now he’s throwing again, easing in, feeling few lingering effects and hoping to rejoin the rotation soon.

“As far as just my energy level during the day, I feel better,” Lester said Wednesday morning. “Before, I know I would get … not necessarily during the workouts or while I was here … but going home, you’d feel kind of sluggish and tired and all that stuff. I think, too, the big thing is kind of your brain telling you you can do something or you want to do something, and I think that’s been a big switch in my head.

“I feel like since I’ve been back, it’s just the desire to want to work out. I enjoy that aspect of my job. So that was a red flag for me, is when I’d have to drag myself into the gym to get going.”

Lester, 37, signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Nationals in January. He’s coming off a 5.16 ERA in 61 innings with the Cubs in 2020. His strikeout rate was down, and he wasn’t quite the usual model of consistency atop Chicago’s rotation. Part of those results — including the highest ERA of his 15-year career — could have been the fatigue weighing on him. Or it could have just been age.

He had almost entirely avoided the injury list for a decade and a half. In 2006, though, toward the end of his rookie year, he was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma. He underwent offseason chemotherapy treatment and was cancer-free by December. From the outside, that medical history added more concern to his thyroid procedure. But Lester says he didn’t make the connection in his head.

“The cancer stuff really never crossed my mind, thankfully,” Lester said. “A lot of the kind of signs of that, I wasn’t going through. So I knew that this was something different. I just thought as an athlete, maybe I’m not pushing myself hard enough.”

Asked if there was a message in that, in how he view the situation before it advanced, Lester looked inward.

“A lot of times with athletes, and I’m guilty of it even with the surgery, I don’t do research on things,” Lester explained. “I just believe in what doctors say, and then I just kind of move on. If I need this, I need it. If I don’t, I don’t. I think the big thing I would relay to people is: Do the research and learn about your body and learn more why levels of certain [things] are going up or going down or whatever.”

If the fatigue was caused by a hereditary issue, as doctors tested for, it would have required regular medication. But the surgery, a parathyroidectomy, is expected to alleviate the need for additional treatment. At the moment, Lester’s biggest worry is the incision scar opening while he’s pitching. Then there’s a season that begins in three weeks.

Since Lester is Washington’s fourth starter — and not the ace, like he was in Chicago — he’s confident about being ready to face the Atlanta Braves on April 5. That even helped him commit to surgery at the start of spring training with a new team. He was up to around 50 pitches before he left for New York in early March. He had yet to appear in an exhibition, and could do so in the near future. He hasn’t felt this good in a while, he says, and is excited to see what that yields.

“I was doing the same, if not more, work and then I wasn’t getting the results on the mound,” Lester said of what frustrated him in 2020. “And I don’t mean the outs and the ERA and all that stuff. I mean just physically being able to perform and feel good about walking off the mound, like I did everything I needed to do to get to this point. I’ve never questioned that in my career and I was questioning that last year.”