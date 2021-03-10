Speaking Wednesday in an online media session before San Antonio’s game at Dallas, Popovich told reporters, “LaMarcus is not with the team.”

“He’s healthy, in that respect, but we’ve mutually agreed to work out some opportunities for him, and that’ll be elsewhere,” the coach said. “So, he won’t be with the team moving forward.”

According to ESPN, the Spurs have been talking with other teams about possible deals for Aldridge and are confident a deal can be arranged before the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline. If a trade can’t be worked out, it is expected the Spurs will buy him out of his contract and make him a free agent.

The surprising announcement from Popovich ends an up-and-down tenure for the 35-year-old Aldridge in San Antonio. After nine seasons and four all-star selections with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 6-foot-11 forward/center signed with the Spurs in 2015.

AD

AD

At the time, Aldridge was hailed by Spurs fans as the rare coveted free agent who wanted to come to San Antonio and his arrival helped the team revive its championship aspirations as the Tim Duncan era drew to a close. Stalwarts such as Manu Ginóbili and Tony Parker were also approaching the ends of their careers, but a young Kawhi Leonard had already earned Finals MVP honors and the team had other solid pieces in Patty Mills, Danny Green and Kyle Anderson.

At first, word began circling that Aldridge and the Spurs were not always on the same page and the team reportedly looked into trading him in the summer of 2017. By October of that year, though, he agreed to a contract extension, and Popovich said in January 2018 that Aldridge had been “fantastic” after the team changed the way it was deploying him.

Aldridge’s numbers began to slip after the 2017-18 season, and the fortunes of the long-dynastic Spurs also started to turn that summer when they traded away a disgruntled Leonard. The team missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 1997 but is now back in postseason contention behind veteran DeMar DeRozan and a young core that includes Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson.

AD

AD

San Antonio had scaled back the minutes this season for Aldridge, who is in the final year of his contract and was recently moved out of the starting lineup for the first time since his rookie season.

“He’s been a great teammate. There’s no problem there,” Popovich said Wednesday. “We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club. When an opportunity arises, that’ll be up to management, his agent and that sort of thing, and we’ll all move forward.”

It didn’t take long Wednesday for speculation to arise that Aldridge might wind up with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Other teams cited as possible destinations included the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and with Damian Lillard and the Blazers in what would be a fascinating reunion.