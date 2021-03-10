“Do you want to be able to say this is our franchise quarterback? Well, yeah, you would love to,” Rivera said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. “But you don’t know that until the quarterback starts playing, or quarterbacks. Once that starts happening, then you’ll know. We’ve just got to continue to go through this, study the players and get the one that we feel can become that player. We’ll see what happens.”

Although Washington will “continue to explore all options,” its options to succeed Alex Smith — and to finally stop its carousel of starting quarterbacks — are limited.

Smith, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, started six games last year and led the team back to the playoffs after returning from a compound leg fracture, but he was released last week, whittling Washington’s quarterbacks room to Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez. It’s plausible that none of them will be the team’s starter in 2021. (Allen, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was tendered a qualifying offer as an exclusive rights free agent Wednesday. He will return on a minimum salary.)

“We still have time,” Rivera assured. “We’re going to continue to explore all the options that are out there. I get it, you guys want answers, but we don’t have answers for you right now because we’re still working through the process.”

Yet Washington sent a clear message it was looking to move on from Smith when it tried to trade for Matthew Stafford. A divorce appeared inevitable when Smith spoke candidly to GQ about the team’s reception to his comeback last summer.

“They didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance,” he told the magazine. “Mind you, it was a whole new regime. They came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”

Rivera, in his first public comments since the GQ interview published, said he had a “positive” conversation with Smith and granted his request to be released.

“To be quite honest with you, I don’t disagree with a lot of the things that he said,” Rivera said. “I don’t. The biggest thing he and I talked about, really, was that there was really no road map to get us to where we were. I told him, I said: ‘Alex, to be quite honest, I was scared to death. I had no idea. I didn’t know what to expect.’ What I believe he appreciated was that I just told him exactly how I felt and how hard it was for us. I think that’s the thing everyone forgets. … We as a coaching staff had to look through this and think through this. It was always in the back of my head: ‘What if he gets hurt again? What if he hurts that leg, that specific leg? I don’t want to be the guy that put him back on the field to let him get hurt again.’ I told him: ‘I fought with that, struggled with that every day. Every day.’”

Finding his replacement will be difficult largely because of Washington’s limited options. Though it has plenty of cap room — sixth-most in the league, according to Over the Cap’s projections — the list of veteran free agents is thin and the group of feasible trade options even smaller. Compounding matters is Washington’s first-round draft slot at No. 19 overall, which likely puts it outside the range of this year’s top quarterback prospects.

But figuring out its future at quarterback is only one piece of Washington’s offseason puzzle. The team placed a second franchise tag on right guard Brandon Scherff, likely ensuring he stays at least one more year but on an exorbitant $18.03 million contract.

Using the tag comes with significant risk for Washington: It can keep Scherff for the near future, but at a high cost, and it potentially raises the floor in negotiations for a longer-term contract.

Although Rivera held out the possibility of reaching a long-term agreement with Scherff before the July 15 deadline, he also insinuated the team is prepared to have him play on an $18 million salary.

“That’s a chance that we’re going to take,” he said. “He was an integral part of the success that we had last year. As we go through this set of situations and circumstances and he continues to prove to be an integral part, we’re going to have our work cut out for us. That’s just the way it is. … It’s a tough deal. If you’re trying to do something that lasts a while, sometimes you have to do this.”

Should Scherff play on the tag, Washington will still have plenty of cap room, but finding the right pieces to win now and for later can be a difficult balancing act. The team is interested in re-signing cornerback Ronald Darby and Rivera added that it would like to keep linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, but could try to spend big on a veteran wide receiver. The team also needs depth at tight end, could use help at cornerback and offensive tackle, and may try to upgrade at free safety.

Filling the biggest pieces in free agency to take the best player available in the draft is the goal, Rivera said.

“At this portion of free agency, we have a couple of guys that we'd love to be able to get immediately and we'll see how it goes,” Rivera said. “But if not, then we take a step back, we reset, and then we go out, we find guys and we'd love to find guys that have had the kind of impact that a Logan Thomas, that J.D. McKissic did, that Kevin Pierre-Louis or Cornelius [Lucas] did for us. You can sit there and say, 'Oh, well they got a bunch of re-treads.' Well, look at how they played.”

He said he plans to stick to that blueprint in Year 2.

