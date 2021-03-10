Adding more anxiety is the start time for the Hokies, who will play No. 6 seed North Carolina or No. 11 Notre Dame, but not until at least 9 p.m., based on scheduling in the official ACC bracket.

With the preceding quarterfinal tipping at 6:30 and a roughly half-hour pause between games, the Hokies figure to begin closer to 9:30 or later. That extended wait at the hotel is in some ways more mentally taxing than following the litany of virus-related protocols.

“Yeah, it’s terrible,” said Mike Young, who on Monday was selected ACC coach of the year. “It’s awful. I’ve had two NCAA tournament games in my career that started at 9:50, and those kick off, you know, at 10:15, 10:20.”

To break up the monotony of having players confined to their rooms, Young said he is planning to take the team to the facility next to the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday afternoon for a walk-through to simulate the schedule for a typical game day.

Then there is the uncertainty surrounding how No. 22 Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) will perform given the dearth of games in the last five weeks and the result immediately following the Hokies’ first extended hiatus last month because of virus-related issues.

Playing its first game in 17 days after limited practices, Virginia Tech fell to Georgia Tech, 69-53, Feb. 23 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies permitted the Yellow Jackets to score 45 second-half points and shoot 52 percent overall in their second-most lopsided ACC loss of the season.

“What Georgia did in here, they fanned our rear ends,” Young said. “They played better than we did, so I never, ever would blame our situation in the Georgia Tech game for what happened. That’s taking away from what those guys accomplished. I’m not doing that, but I do feel better going into our league tournament having had the opportunity to continue to practice.”

Virginia Tech also committed 16 turnovers, its highest total of the season in an ACC game. Starters Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts had four turnovers each, and reserve Hunter Cattoor committed three. The Yellow Jackets scored 19 points off turnovers.

Going into the game Virginia Tech at times had practiced with six players because others were quarantining while following contact tracing protocols. No players have tested positive this season, according to Young, and the primary rotation has remained largely in tact, except for a suspension to starter Tyrece Radford.

The redshirt sophomore guard since has been reinstated on the heels of an off-the-court legal matter.

“This has been a connected team,” said Young, who effusively praised Radford’s contrition when he was serving his suspension. “This has been just a great team to coach. They’ll get after you. They’ll chew on you, and I hope that continues on Thursday in Greensboro.”

The Hokies most likely will be without a significant contributor this week after Young revealed Jalen Cone still is nursing a sore ankle. The sophomore guard is Virginia Tech’s fourth-leading scorer (9.2 points per game) and has made (37) and attempted (106) the most three-pointers.

Cone began the season as one of the first players off the bench but started four consecutive games while Radford was serving his suspension. The ankle ailment forced Cone from the last of those starts after only five minutes in an 80-76 overtime win at Miami.

Radford has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup since Cone’s injury, with Young deploying a rotation of David N’Guessan and Joe Bamisile, both freshmen, as well as Cordell Pemsl, a graduate transfer from Iowa, in place of Cone, whose status for the NCAA tournament remains in doubt.

Pemsl, meantime, had been dealing with a herniated disk in his back that kept the 6-foot-9 forward out for more than three weeks before reentering the lineup for the final two games.