“Hi, my name is Destiny Adams, and I’m here speaking today because I would like to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ on our school shooting shirt,” Adams told the eight board of education members in her New Jersey high school’s auditorium in January.

She explained, as a Black woman, her personal connection to the issue, the history of racial injustice in America and her influence on young basketball fans.

“I’m here to start making a change,” she said in concluding her two-minute speech.

Her parents, Lisa and Dennis, then vouched for their daughter with their own statements. But without further discussion, the Manchester Township board members declined Adams’s request and ended the meeting.

Teammates and friends hugged Adams, and with the auditorium later empty, Adams looked at her mother with tears streaming down her face.

“Mom, they didn’t even listen to me,” said Adams, 17. “What was the point of that?”

After George Floyd died in police custody in May, professional athletes stood against racial injustice by kneeling during renditions of the national anthem and wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts. Their actions inspired many high school athletes, including Adams, who want to use their own platforms to influence progress in the United States.

Some of these athletes, though, said they’ve faced resistance from their communities, and they’re learning how difficult it can be to achieve that goal.

“She just wants to change people’s hearts,” Lisa Adams said.

Controversy in Florida

At the American Heritage-Delray School in Florida, Khadee Hession was attending her geography class online in November when a participant’s username caught her eye. Across the top of her computer screen read “Blacks smell.”

Eric Schwartzreich, an attorney for American Heritage schools, said the person who used the racial insult was not a student at the school and the student who leaked the Zoom login information was suspended.

Upon seeing the hate speech, Hession, a 15-year-old freshman, rushed across the hall into her father’s room, laid on the ground next to him and cried.

A few days later, Hession expressed her frustration to her basketball coach. Hession had seen her favorite WNBA player, Erica Wheeler, speak about social injustice, so she thought she could, too. Coach Brett Studley granted her permission to wear a “Black Lives Matter” warmup shirt.

“Khadee needed support,” Studley said. “She was feeling like she wasn’t getting any support from the people she wanted it from. As a coach, I wanted to empower her.”

Hession’s teammate, Jordana Codio, 17, learned about the incident and emailed the school’s president. She and Hession wore “Black Lives Matter” warmup T-shirts before their team’s game against Benjamin in December.

“Black people deserve respect and to be given the same voice as anybody else, and that’s what we were trying to bring awareness to,” said Codio, who’s committed to play at Wisconsin. “Not only in that one incident that happened in our school, but also in our whole entire United States.”

But the demonstration was initially short-lived, and the reason is hazy.

Studley said the school’s athletic director told him a few days after the game that the girls could no longer wear the “Black Lives Matter” shirts — and if they did, there would be consequences.

The players said they insisted on wearing the shirts anyway and paid the price for it; the team’s game against its sister school, American Heritage-Plantation, and a weekend tournament were canceled.

The school cited coronavirus spread as the reason for those cancellations, and Schwartzreich, the school’s lawyer, said the players were never prohibited from wearing the shirts.

Hession and Codio believe that when the story of the cancellations reached local and national news organizations, painting the prestigious private school as unsupportive, it relented.

Five of the team’s eight players wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts the remainder of the season, which ended in late February in the state semifinals. Codio plans to start a school club to provide athletes a platform to speak about social issues.

“Silence doesn’t help anything move forward,” Codio said. “Consequences happening for something you feel is right — I’m willing to take these consequences because I feel like I’m helping other people.”

Finding a voice

After watching a video of Floyd’s death in May, Destiny Adams became passionate about preventing similar incidents.

Adams attended a protest in the summer and researched previous incidents in which Black people died. And she watched the resumption of the NBA season, where “Black Lives Matter” was painted on the court and players replaced their last names on jerseys with various messages.

A few weeks before her team’s season opener in January, Adams said she met with her teammates to discuss wearing “Black Lives Matter” warmup shirts. Adams said everyone agreed to wear the shirts, which the players’ families paid for. If a player didn’t like the message, Adams suggested the player don a different word on her shirt, such as “Unity.”

But the town’s board of education had the final say. Entering the meeting, Adams decided she would transfer if the board declined her inquiry. The University of North Carolina signee, who was named a McDonald’s all-American last month, thought she couldn’t take pride in representing a school she felt didn’t recognize racial injustice.

The board’s president, Ken Pate, didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post but told Adams at the meeting: “Destiny, it takes a lot of courage to do what you just did. When I was your age, I don’t know that I could’ve done that. … We do not want her flame to ever go out. It’s only through correspondence and communication and drive and passion and speaking up that changes can be made. But we as a board of education are elected to represent the whole school. And our uniforms have to be uniform.”

Adams took steps to transfer schools, but New Jersey’s athletic association informed her she would have to sit out 30 days of a six-week season. She convinced herself she could make the biggest difference by staying at Manchester Township and doing whatever she could to raise awareness.

Before Manchester Township’s season opener in late January, Adams donned a “Black Lives Matter” sweatshirt throughout the school day and wore it when she entered her home gym in the afternoon. She removed it before warming up to reveal the blue long-sleeved warmup shirts that read “MANCHESTER” across the front — apparel the team landed on after Adams’s request was denied.

Still, Adams sported “Black Lives Matter” socks, wrote the phrase in black Sharpie on tape covering her right wrist and penned it on the outside of her light blue Nike sneakers. Adams read a diversity and inclusion speech on a microphone pregame. After Adams scored a game-high 27 points in a win, she spoke with local reporters about her interest in the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

“I just want them to understand why I wanted it on the back of my jersey, not just for them to say yes,” Adams told the Asbury Park Press after the game. “[If] they choose to go back and say yes, good for them, but if not, awareness is still being brought.”

In the subsequent days, the girls’ basketball team at New Jersey’s Edison High inquired about including a picture of Adams on their gym’s wall alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and other Black activists during Black History Month. At a middle school in New York, a girls’ basketball player wanted to dress up as Adams.

Adams’s season ended Saturday, when she scored 50 points to reach 2,000 for her career in a state playoff consolation game. She believes her social activism is just beginning. Later this year, she will enroll at North Carolina, where she’ll have a larger platform to showcase her game and share her values.