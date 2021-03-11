With that new glamorous routine, the next few months will put Galdi’s description of himself as a morning person to the test. Since being let go in January after more than two decades at WTEM-AM, Galdi has also partnered with MASN’s Mark Zuckerman on a new Nationals podcast, “Nats Chat,” which, come Opening Day, the duo will record after every game.

“I’m starting to get used to it,” Galdi, 41, said in a recent phone interview of his podcast recording schedule, which has him in bed most nights by 8:30. “There’s obviously a sleep deficit there, so I try to take a few naps.”

Galdi, the father of two young kids, isn’t complaining. Far from it. He said growing “The Al Galdi Podcast” has “been a ton of fun,” much like most of his 23 years at WTEM, where he started as a promotions intern on Memorial Day 1998 after his freshman year at the University of Maryland. Galdi climbed the ladder at the station to become a producer, update guy and eventually on-air host, including a four-year run on “The Morning Blitz.”

In November, former Washington Football Team great Rick “Doc” Walker, Galdi’s co-host on the “Doc and Galdi” show, was laid off, along with host Scott Linn and program director Chris Johnson, after Entercom acquired the Team 980 from Urban One. Galdi returned to hosting a solo show from 9 a.m. to noon on WTEM, and while Entercom, which already owned sports-talk competitor 106.7 the Fan, spent the next two months finalizing its programming lineups at both stations, he figured he would factor into those plans.

On Jan. 27, Galdi was told that the company had decided to go in a different direction, and while there might be opportunities for night or weekend work in the future, his daily show would be discontinued. The following week, Entercom announced its new lineups, with Travis Thomas, a former producer and host at NBC Sports Washington, filling Galdi’s time slot on 980.

Galdi said he was caught off guard in the moment, but hardly shocked given the nature of the radio business and the rocky recent ownership history at WTEM, which was sold by Daniel Snyder’s Red Zebra Broadcasting to Urban One in 2018. Given the instability at the station, including constant changes to the lineup, Galdi had been preparing for the possibility of starting a podcast for about a year. The hundreds of responses he received from listeners after he shared the news of his ouster on Twitter solidified his decision to go for it.

“I know people were really angry when I got let go,” said Galdi, who released his first episode three weeks later. “I felt like there would be an audience for this, or at least it was worth a shot.”

One of the people Galdi leaned on for advice about starting a podcast was his friend and fellow 980 host Kevin Sheehan, who launched “The Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast in September 2018 after his contract with the station expired and was not renewed. It took Sheehan less than two years to surpass 10 million downloads, and he has continued his podcast even after returning to the morning drive-time slot he still occupies at WTEM in August 2019.

“Those of us who have been on long-form talk radio for a long period of time have an audience,” Sheehan said in a phone interview. “He doesn’t have to start from scratch, which is why I encouraged him to do it. There are people who really like Al, people who really love his show and they weren’t going to be able to listen to him.”

Galdi’s podcast is essentially his former radio show in a more condensed, accessible medium. There’s no shortage of talk about the Washington Football Team, but he also offers smart and credible commentary on other sports, going deep on the Wizards, Capitals, Nationals, Orioles and local college basketball, with a variety of familiar guests. He decided releasing a new episode by 5 a.m. would help differentiate his podcast from others and allow listeners to continue to incorporate him into their morning routines.

From 2013 to 2018, Galdi hosted a weekly Nationals and Orioles show on WTEM. His baseball knowledge made him an obvious choice for producer Tim Shovers to pair with Zuckerman on the “Nats Chat” podcast, which has released four episodes during spring training. With MASN significantly dialing back its pregame and postgame TV coverage this season, Galdi suggested that “Nats Chat” could help fill the void.

“I only wanted to do this if we could do it right,” said Shovers, who worked with Galdi at WTEM for seven years and considers Zuckerman the “dean of Nats baseball.” “There was a short list of people I thought could match up with Mark, and Al was certainly on that list.”

Buoyed by a flurry of new subscribers, “The Al Galdi Podcast” and “Nats Chat” have both been featured in the top 10 of Apple’s podcast rankings this month in the football and baseball categories, respectively. On Wednesday, Galdi signed a contract with Blue Wire, a sports podcasting company that will handle marketing and advertising for his personal show. Galdi said Blue Wire founder and CEO Kevin Jones, a D.C.-area native, reached out to discuss a potential deal the day he released his first full episode.

“I’m excited about where it could go and what it could be,” Galdi said. “I’m not against going back and working on a part-time basis for Entercom, but my focus is on the podcast. I want to start my own thing, I’m excited for my own thing, I believe in my own thing and I want to do that and do it right.”