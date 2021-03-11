The news almost certainly will end Duke’s season at 13-11, as the Blue Devils are not likely to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. It would be the first time since 1995 that Duke misses out on March Madness.

The Blue Devils already had played two games in the tournament, defeating Boston College on Tuesday and Louisville on Wednesday. The Eagles’ season is over, but the Cardinals are widely expected to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Under NCAA protocols for this year’s tournament, all Tier 1 travel party participants — student-athletes, coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical and equipment staff, and officials — will have to show seven consecutive negative coronavirus tests before arriving in Indiana, where the tournament entirely will be held.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports and longtime Louisville reporter Jody Demling, the positive test came from a Duke player who did not see the court against the Cardinals.

Duke is the second Division I team to bow out of its tournament because of a positive coronavirus test after the event had started. On Friday, Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley quarterfinal game against Drake was canceled after a positive test among the Panthers’ program.

Between Friday and Monday, 102 Duke students tested positive for coronavirus amid the school’s fraternity rush process, according to the Chronicle. Most of them “either have a known Greek affiliation and/or are first-year male students in the Class of 2024,” Duke officials wrote in an email to undergraduates.

College basketball has had a rocky season amid the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous teams halting play because of positive tests and others ending their seasons entirely. In early December, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski expressed his unease about continuing the season, saying “I don’t think it feels right to anybody.” Nevertheless, the positive test this week was Duke’s first of the season, as the Blue Devils’ players have been in a bubblelike environment since they returned to campus in early August. They have been kept separate from their classmates at either a hotel or the team’s basketball facility, where they take all their classes remotely in a classroom that has been set up.