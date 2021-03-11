Harris scored 18 points — his most since dropping a career-high 22 points against St. John’s on Dec. 13 and the second-best total of his career — as Georgetown (11-12) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015 and beat the Wildcats (16-6) in the Big East tournament for the first time since 2008.

AD

AD

It was part of a balanced effort for the Hoyas, who got 17 points from Qudus Wahab, 14 from Jahvon Blair and 12 from Jamorko Pickett. That helped overcome Villanova’s frontcourt tandem of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (26 points) and Jermaine Samuels (20 points).

Georgetown also made all 23 of its free throw attempts, none more prominent than the two Harris made with 4.7 seconds to go. And it capped a crisp offensive performance for the freshman, who tied a career high with six made field goals and added five assists in 38 turnover-free minutes.

“That’s huge,” Coach Patrick Ewing said. “He’s growing up. He was put in a position where we didn’t think he was going to have to play being our starter, and there were some growing pains and he stepped up and he’s been playing magnificent for us.”

AD

Harris had reached double figures in only four of his first 22 games, and had a combined 13 points on 6-of-28 shooting over the Hoyas’ first three games this month. His effectiveness as a scorer was a well-timed bonus for Georgetown, which has won multiple games in a Big East tournament for the first time since 2010.

AD

“I just kept playing my game, kept attacking,” Harris said. “The shots were falling today, and I’m glad we got the win.”

Villanova, while slightly undermanned with Big East co-player of the year Collin Gillespie out for the season with a knee injury, wasn’t as shorthanded as expected. Sophomore guard Justin Moore, doubtful for the tournament with a severe ankle sprain, scored 10 points and didn’t even get into the game before the Wildcats darted to a 9-0 lead.

AD

Georgetown answered with an 11-0 run of its own, and things largely remained close the rest of the way. The only other time Villanova flirted with turning it into a rout besides the opening minutes came when Moore’s three-pointer with 8:53 to go gave the Wildcats a 61-50 edge.

But Donald Carey immediately replied with a three of his own, and Harris and Blair both connected from the outside during a 13-1 spurt to put the Hoyas ahead with 5:07 to go.

AD

“They did a good job isolating the people they wanted to on our team and making great individual plays,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright said. “They got Harris isolated a couple times and made some great plays. Blair hit a big three and they got him isolated. And they got a couple big offensive rebounds, too, that got them to the foul line.”

AD

The Hoyas still needed one more comeback, which was a combination of offensive savvy and defensive commitment after a Robinson-Earl three-pointer pushed Villanova up, 70-65, with 1:29 remaining. Harris made a pair of free throws, Georgetown earned a stop, and Wahab converted a three-point play to tie it in the final minute.

After Robinson-Earl split two free throws for a 71-70 advantage, Ewing called a play looking for Blair on a backdoor cut. Villanova took that away and the Hoyas had a dribble handoff before Harris scooted into the lane and drew contact from Robinson-Earl.

AD

“Once they switched and had the big on him, I told him ‘Go. Just go downhill and make a play,’” Ewing said.

AD

It was a no-nonsense sort of afternoon for Ewing, the former New York Knicks star who expressed some mild exasperation at being asked to show identification in his old arena.

“I was like ‘What the hell, is this Madison Square Garden?’” Ewing said. “I’m going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say ‘Jeez, is my number in the rafters or what?'”

And sure enough, Harris’ final trip to the foul line was not a time for subtlety, either.

“This is not baseball,” Ewing said. “I told him, ‘Look we take enough free throws at the end of practice, even to run suicides to simulate this position. Just step up there, take your time and make your free throws.'”