But Xavier and Stanford are done for the regular season after late collapses. The Cardinal (14-13) was a long shot for an at-large berth even before it meekly bowed out of the Pac-12 tournament with a 76-58 loss to last-place California. It was the fifth loss in a row for Stanford, which looked like NCAA timber in late January but steadily faded out of contention.

Xavier cuts a slightly more sympathetic figure. The Musketeers (13-8) own a better overall resume than Stanford, what with victories over Oklahoma and Creighton. And few teams will curse their poor pandemic luck more than Xavier, which was 11-2 when it returned from playing one game in a 34-day span and never got back on track.

AD

AD

The Musketeers did pick off Creighton late last month, but promptly lost at Georgetown and Marquette to close the regular season before squandering a 19-point lead in a 70-69 overtime loss to Butler in the first round of the Big East tournament.

Xavier will remain one of the teams teetering around the edge of the field right through Sunday night, but those three losses to sub-.500 teams are a convincing closing argument to keep the Musketeers out of the field.

A look at the highlights of Thursday’s schedule …

Big Ten second round: Maryland vs. Michigan State (11:30 a.m., BTN): Michigan State (15-11) and Maryland (15-12) are the wobbliest of the Big Ten’s nine likely NCAA entrants. The Spartans shored things up with late victories over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan. Maryland, meanwhile, lost to sub-.500 Northwestern and Penn State to close the regular season. If the Terrapins lose this game and still get selected, they’d have the worst winning percentage of any at-large team since 2001 and the third-worst ever.

AD

AD

Bracket impact: There’s probably some threat of falling into a play-in game even for Michigan State, but Maryland is the more vulnerable team to a worse fate if it loses. The Terps’ high-end victories (Illinois, Wisconsin and Rutgers on the road and Purdue at home) could very well carry the day, but it would be an anxious three days for Maryland if it is one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament.

Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: Syracuse vs. Virginia (Noon, ESPN2): The eighth-seeded Orange (16-8) began the ACC tournament with a single Quadrant 1 victory. Even that was at N.C. State, a nontournament team Syracuse sent packing from Greensboro on Wednesday with an 89-68 victory. Beating Virginia, the ACC regular season champion, would go a long way in bolstering Syracuse’s mostly inoffensive resume.

Bracket impact: When you get down to it, the only thing Syracuse hasn’t proved it can do is beat an NCAA tournament-worthy team outside of the Carrier Dome. Dispatching Virginia, which hammered the Orange, 81-58, on Jan. 25, would provide a rebuttal to that season-long problem.

AD

AD

Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: Georgia Tech vs. Miami (2:30 p.m., ESPN2): Georgia Tech (15-8) should be in the field — it basically has North Carolina’s resume. But unlike the Tar Heels, who handled Notre Dame on Wednesday night and won’t be damaged if they drop a quarterfinal to Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets could get dinged if they fall to the 13th-seeded Hurricanes and wind up in a play-in game.

Bracket impact: In a maximum-chaos scenario, Georgia Tech might have something to worry about. It’s just hard to generate maximum chaos. It’s also hard for a No. 13 seed to win a third game in three days against a team playing exceptionally well. The Yellow Jackets can avoid a hint of play-in problems with a victory this afternoon.

Big East quarterfinal: St. John’s vs. Seton Hall (3 p.m., Fox Sports 1): They meet again. The Tri-State area rivals played Saturday, when Seton Hall could have righted things a bit after entering with a three-game skid. And after scoring the game’s first 18 points, it seemed the Pirates would. Instead, St. John’s rallied for an 81-71 victory and a season split to set up an immediate rematch at Madison Square Garden.

AD

AD

Bracket impact: Seton Hall (13-12) and St. John’s (16-10) are both on the wrong side of things, and whoever wins will probably need at least one more victory to have a realistic shot at an NCAA berth. But the loser’s at-large hopes are effectively toast.

Mountain West quarterfinal: Boise State vs. Nevada (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Things were going so well for Boise State. The Broncos were 18-4 and in Mountain West contention before getting swept at San Diego State (not so bad) and then losing at home to Fresno State (very bad). That Quadrant 4 loss might bust the Broncos, but they at least have a chance to do some work in Las Vegas this week.

Bracket impact: Boise State is a truly borderline case as Selection Sunday approaches. The Broncos can’t afford a loss to Nevada, a team it already lost to twice in the regular season.

AD

AD

Pac-12 quarterfinal: UCLA vs. Oregon State (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network): UCLA’s profile is straight out of the do-no-harm textbook. The Bruins (17-8) haven’t done anything egregiously foolish, but they’ve still dropped three in a row and face a nondescript Oregon State bunch in what will wind up a borderline Quadrant 2/Quadrant 3 game. UCLA is just 5-8 in Quadrant 1 and 2 games combined, so it doesn’t have an overwhelming profile as it opens its time at the Pac-12 tournament.

Bracket impact: The Bruins probably don’t need extra scrutiny applied to a resume that features a defeat of Colorado at home, a sweep of Arizona and … not a whole lot else. They’ll definitely flirt with at least play-in territory if they fall to the 14-12 Beavers.

Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: Duke vs. Florida State (6:30 p.m., ESPN): That’s two. Duke shoved aside Louisville, 70-56, to improve to 13-11 and keep its flickering NCAA tournament chances alive. Beating the Cardinals was moderately useful. Beating second-seeded Florida State — a team it didn’t face in the regular season — would be extremely useful.

AD

AD

Bracket impact: Duke inched closer to the edge of the field, and it would be firmly in the conversation for the last handful of spots if it beats Florida State. But remember, any assumption of the Blue Devils landing an at-large berth is contingent on them eventually absorbing a loss in Greensboro. They need to build more runway to account for that, and it’s dicey whether just one more victory will provide enough.

Big Ten second round: Rutgers vs. Indiana (6:30 p.m., BTN): Rutgers (14-10) is making the tournament for the first time in 30 years (though it was going to be in last year, too). Indiana (12-14) … will not be in the field, unless it rattles off a four-game winning streak this week. The question here is whether the Scarlet Knights are in danger of falling into play-in territory.

Bracket impact: A Rutgers victory should eliminate any doubt whether it will avoid in the First Four. The Scarlet Knights probably will even with a loss, but they’d still be slightly vulnerable to that fate if a spate of surprise conference tournament winners pushed them down the at-large board a little.

AD

AD

Mountain West quarterfinal: Utah State vs. UNLV (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network): The Aggies (18-7) are the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West, and closed the regular season with four consecutive victories after a 2-4 slide. Like most of the league’s borderline teams, Utah State has work to do in Las Vegas.

Bracket impact: A win keeps Utah State in the mix, though it won’t be of much use beyond getting it another game. A loss would probably finish the Aggies off as an NCAA candidate.

SEC second round: Mississippi vs. South Carolina (9:30 p.m., SEC Network): After an 8-8 start, Mississippi is 7-2 since the start of February with a victory over Tennessee and a sweep of Missouri. The Rebels’ profile is solid for a borderline team — 3-4 in Quadrant 1 games, 5-4 in Quad 2 games and 5-6 on the road, with a pair of Quad 3 losses (at home to Mississippi State and Georgia) the only real drawbacks.

AD

AD

Bracket impact: Two good days — against South Carolina and then LSU — should finish the job for the Rebels. One good day might get it done. A loss to 11th-seeded South Carolina (6-14) is just asking to be sent to the NIT.

Mountain West quarterfinal: Colorado State vs. Fresno State (11:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Colorado State (17-5) is in better shape than Utah State and in a comparable spot to Boise State. In other words, the Rams need to win a couple games in Vegas to feel reasonably decent about their NCAA hops.

Bracket impact: Probably done with a loss, but still very much in the mix with a victory.

Field notes

Last four included: Saint Louis, Drake, Mississippi, Colorado State

First four on the outside: Boise State, Syracuse, Utah State, Xavier

Next four on the outside: Seton Hall, St. John’s, Duke, Stanford

Conference call: Big Ten (9), Atlantic Coast (7), Big 12 (7), Southeastern (7), Big East (4), Pac-12 (4), Atlantic 10 (3), American Athletic (2), Missouri Valley (2), West Coast (2)

Moving in: Mount St. Mary’s, Oral Roberts, Colorado State

Moving out: Bryant, North Dakota State, Xavier

Bracket projection

West vs. East, South vs. Midwest

West region

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State-METRO ATLANTIC/Saint Peter’s

(8) Wisconsin vs. (9) LSU

(5) ATLANTIC COAST/Virginia vs. (12) Mississippi/Saint Louis

(4) Creighton vs. (13) BIG WEST/UC Santa Barbara

(3) Kansas vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) UCLA

(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (10) Louisville

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) COLONIAL/Drexel

Gonzaga will be the top overall seed in the field after getting into the barn with an unblemished record. … Mississippi (15-10) has won seven of nine, is 5-6 on the road and is a combined 8-8 in Quadrant 1 and 2 games (3-4 in Q1). The Rebels have work to do in the SEC tournament starting Thursday against South Carolina, but their profile holds up well against the edge of the field. …

Kansas will be without forward David McCormack, a second team all-Big 12 pick, for the conference tournament because of covid-19 protocols. That shouldn’t have a major impact on the Jayhawks’ seeding; they’ll end up within a seed line of their current projection as a No. 3. … Drexel will make its first NCAA appearance since 1996 after pulling away from Elon in the CAA title game. It is the Dragons’ fifth NCAA trip and first since joining the CAA.

East Region

(1) Illinois vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Mount St. Mary’s

(8) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago vs. (9) North Carolina

(5) Colorado vs. (12) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(4) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (13) SOUTHERN/UNC Greensboro

(3) Oklahoma State vs. (14) HORIZON/Cleveland State

(6) PAC-12/Oregon vs. (11) Maryland

(7) Virginia Tech vs. (10) VCU

(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Alabama vs. (15) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Grand Canyon

Could Illinois get dislodged from the top seed line? Maybe, but it will probably require it to bow out early in the Big Ten tournament and for either Alabama or Iowa to claim a conference tournament title. … With Collin Gillespie done for the season with a knee injury and Justin Moore doubtful for the Big East tournament with a severely sprained ankle, it’s going to be a challenge for Villanova to do much to improve its seeding this week. … For those wondering, Virginia Tech and VCU have met just once in the last 26 years, with VCU cruising to an 82-52 victory in 2013 in Richmond in the short-lived but wonderfully well-intentioned Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic. …

Cleveland State, which had lost at least 21 games in each of the last five seasons, claimed the Horizon League title on Tuesday. Second-year coach Dennis Gates has the Vikings in their third NCAA tournament and first since 2009. … Oregon is 19-6 with three titles in nine Pac-12 tournaments under Dana Altman. It’s best not to underestimate the Ducks in Las Vegas this week. … Mount St. Mary’s earned its sixth NCAA trip and first since 2017 by knocking off host Bryant in the Northeast final on Tuesday. The Mount is 7-3 in conference tournament road games since 2013, including two victories this year.

South Region

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) SUN BELT/Appalachian State-MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/North Carolina A&T

(8) Florida vs. (9) ATLANTIC 10/St. Bonaventure

(5) Florida State vs. (12) Colorado State/Drake

(4) Purdue vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Western Kentucky

(3) Arkansas vs. (14) OHIO VALLEY/Morehead State

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Wichita State

(7) Oklahoma vs. (10) Georgia Tech

(2) Iowa vs. (15) AMERICA EAST/Hartford

Florida’s resume in practice isn’t as good as it is on paper, but it still won at West Virginia and owns victories over Tennessee and LSU. The Gators will probably be wearing a home jersey in their first postseason game. … One of the more underappreciated programs historically is Western Kentucky, which has made 23 NCAA tournament trips. Its current eight-year NCAA drought is its longest since the 20-year span between appearances in 1940 and 1960. … Tin-foil hat alert! Colorado State-Drake is precisely the sort of matchup some would accuse the selection committee of intentionally creating, since Colorado State coach Niko Medved arrived in Fort Collins from Drake back in 2018. In truth, the committee spends nearly all of its time on selecting and seeding the field, not on concocting pairings with a backstory ready-made for TV. …

Arkansas last earned a No. 3 seed or better in 1995, when it was a No. 2 seed and reached the national title game. The Razorbacks could plausibly get to the No. 2 line with an SEC tournament title. … Wichita State would be an interesting at-large case if it doesn’t win the American Athletic tournament mainly because of the smaller sample size of games. The Shockers (15-4) have done nothing remotely silly and own victories over Houston and Mississippi. Barring an absurd loss (i.e. not in their quarterfinal), here’s guessing they’ll slip in.

Midwest Region

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (16) SOUTHWESTERN/Prairie View A&M

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Connecticut

(5) Southern California vs. (12) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

(4) Texas vs. (13) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) BIG SKY/Southern Utah

(6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State

(7) Missouri vs. (10) Rutgers

(2) Houston vs. (15) SUMMIT/Oral Roberts

Southern California is a bit of a metric darling, and margin of victory plays a role. The Trojans went 13-2 at home, with 10 of the victories by double figures. … An underrated component of Texas’ profile is a 9-2 record away from Austin (6-2 road, 3-0 neutral). True, road games aren’t the same this season as they normally are, but it should still be an asset when the Longhorns’ seeding is discussed. …