But Turgeon tried to puff out the Terrapins’ collective chest.

“I said, ‘Guys, we’re in,’” Turgeon recalled telling them. “We’re in the tournament.”

Given his Terrapins had dropped that game to Penn State, not to mention the previous game at Northwestern — the 11th and 12th seeds in the Big Ten tournament — that’s some serious bravado. But it is also life in March, when coaches come to postgame sessions with the media all but toting resumes, highlighting their strengths and obscuring their weaknesses for both the public and the NCAA tournament selection committee. Inhale. Exhale. It’s tough.

Now, after Thursday’s suffocating 68-57 victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis, the exhale can be real, and the claim about being in the field secure. What a ride. In the days leading into the game at Northwestern, the Terps had won five in a row and had both an identity and some swagger. In the days following that Penn State debacle, Turgeon had to convince not only committee members and the program’s fans that his Terps (16-12) remained worthy. He had to convince his guys.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Turgeon said. “I was a little worried about our confidence and our swagger coming into this game. Those last two losses stunned us, kind of gutted us.”

Unevenness not withstanding, there’s something to like about these Terps, even if you have to squint to see it, even if it involves purging the memory of those unforgivable losses. There’s a toughness here. It’s apparent in the claw back from a 4-9 start to conference play. It’s apparent in the scrap back from a 12-point deficit 10 minutes into the Michigan State game. It shows in how they play.

“No matter the situation,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said, “we’re tough enough to overcome.”

Which is admirable. But in telling the story of this Terps’ team’s path to the NCAA field, the losses to Northwestern and Penn State count, too. Those are exactly the kind of results that prevent the Terrapin fan base from being all-in with Turgeon, their 10th-year coach. The thinking is understandable: If Turgeon’s team is good enough to beat Illinois, Wisconsin and Purdue, can’t it be expected to win the games it’s supposed to win? That’s particularly frustrating when taking one or the other would have lowered anxiety about a tourney berth headed into Thursday’s coin flip against the Spartans.

So when Michigan State — a marquee program suffering through a down year that Maryland had already handled in the regular season — built that 23-11 lead midway through the first half, you could sense the collective eyeroll from the Terrapin faithful, wherever they found themselves in this pandemic-affected event.

“Was I worried?” Turgeon said. “Yeah, after coming off two losses? Yeah, I was worried.”

Enter the appealing qualities of this Terps team appear. They didn’t roll over when they opened Big Ten play 1-5. They didn’t bail on each other down a dozen to a talented opponent. They did what they do, which is go back to work, particularly on defense.

“We’ve had a lot of down periods,” said forward Jairus Hamilton. “But we always find a way to respond. We’ve got that grit. We’ve got that toughness inside of us.”

There is a ceiling on what these Terps can do, because they just don’t have the talent of last year’s squad that shared the Big Ten regular season title and was robbed by the coronavirus of a chance to see what it could do in the national tournament. Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with Michigan is a good example: The top-seeded Wolverines are not just a likely No. 1 seed when the NCAA field is announced Sunday night, but they’re an awful matchup for Maryland. They are big. They are deep. If the Terps and Wolverines played 100 times, Michigan’s winning percentage would almost certainly start with a 9.

Which puts Maryland fans in an interesting spot. Embrace the tenacity with which this team has responded to setbacks both over the course of the season and in games like Thursday’s and appreciate a group that didn’t cave? Or lament the fact that the roster isn’t deeper and more talented, that the results aren’t more consistent? A school that has won a national championship almost always defines itself by that standard, no matter the present circumstances, so that colors everything, too.

Which all brings us back to Turgeon. His future is a question now because his future seems eternally a question. The relationship between Terrapin fans and their coach is best described as tepid. There are complicated reasons, but here’s an example: Two of the best players in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament are Iowa’s Luka Garza and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. Their high schools: Maret in the District and DeMatha in Hyattsville, which are 11 and four miles, respectively, from Xfinity Center in College Park. All kinds of factors go into recruiting decisions, but when local kids excel for far-flung conference opponents, college fan bases can never look away.

Plus, Turgeon’s contract makes his future a pertinent topic. He has two years remaining, and any athletic director knows a coach can too easily be recruited against if the players he’s recruiting can’t be assured of who their coach will be in their sophomore years. So what has been possible for Athletic Director Damon Evans to put off will become a front-burner issue when the offseason arrives — whether that’s next week or in three weeks.

What Turgeon has on that resume, almost certainly now: five trips to the NCAA tourney in the past seven years, a number that should actually be six, given last year’s cancellation. Also on the resume: a 2021 team he held together, that has likable qualities and that lives to play another day.

“I’m happy for them,” Turgeon said. “It’s an unbelievable battle being in the Big Ten.”