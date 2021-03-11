Sophomore Ashley Owusu, however, wasn’t having it. The reigning Big Ten tournament Most Outstanding Player scored 11 straight points with the game on the line and Maryland withstood its biggest test in months with an 83-73 victory over No. 8-seeded Nebraska that was much closer than the final score indicated.

Maryland has now won a season-high 11 straight games and advanced to the semifinals in all seven of its Big Ten Tournament appearances.

“Just playing hard and having the mind-set of not wanting to go home,” said Owusu, who posted 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. “Yeah, I like this tournament. Who doesn’t like to be under the spotlight and come out and have fun with their team?”

The Terrapins never quite looked like themselves, even when they finished the first quarter with an 18-11 lead and eventually won. Easy layups were missed. Owusu and Diamond Miller were bottled up in the first half. The nation’s top scoring team and three-point shooting roster weren’t doing either particularly well despite building a 38-34 halftime lead. The Cornhusker defense swarmed and Maryland would have been in even bigger trouble if not for Mimi Collins (17 points) and Chloe Bibby (18 points) shouldering the load early. The nation’s top three-point shooter in Katie Benzan was held to three points on 1-for-8 shooting.

“We most certainly do not want to get to a habit of have any type of moral victories in our program,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “We want to win. We fight and scratch and claw that hard, we want to come out with wins. But I am very proud of the resiliency that we show throughout the game and just battling and battling one possession at a time. I thought we had some really good growth for our team in our program in this ballgame and I think we had a great showing down here in Indianapolis.”

Scoring has come easy for Maryland all season, but it turned into a juggernaut late in the Big Ten season when the defense picked up. The squad, however, had its worst defensive effort in months as Nebraska knocked down 11 three-pointers at a 42.3 percent clip. The Terps left shooters open and Sam Haiby posted 24 points and was 4 for 7 from behind the arc. The Huskers had shot 35 percent from behind the arc the during the regular season.

“We weren’t going home today,” Bibby said. “That was not even an option for us. It’s really good that we were able to rally together like we did. We’re still pretty young and, so, we need these tough games. This is tournament play, we’re going to get everyone’s best every night.

“Everything they looked at tonight, it seemed like it went in in the first half. We just had to stick to our defense and our style of play. … They shot the crap out of it tonight.”

Frese said she was happy with the defensive adjustments after the half, but Nebraska still shot 46.7 percent in the second half. The three-pointers just didn’t fall as regularly. The lack of stops never allowed the Terps to put together one of their patented runs that swallows their opponents and things went back and forth in the fourth quarter with the two teams trading leads when Nebraska went up 68-67 with 6:26 remaining.

Then Owusu took over. Miller, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, hit a free throw to tie things at 68 before the Owusu show started. She hit a jumper to go up two and added a pair of free throws to push it to four. The Terps snatched all of the momentum when Owusu sprinted out on a fast-break and drove to the basket for an athletic layup and was fouled for what seemed like an and-1. Officials, however, called a charge as the Maryland bench erupted. The referees huddled for a moment before changing the call to a block to send Owusu to the line to take a 75-68 lead.

The Huskers would get within four points twice more, but Owusu responded to extend the lead each time.

“You’re not going to continue to have 20- and 30-point blowouts at the end of your season,” Frese said. “We understand everyone wants to move on. I loved our response. It wasn’t one of our better games. Missed a lot of layups and some uncharacteristic plays from us that I know we’ll be able to tighten up.

“But when you can sometimes win ugly, I’ll take it. We showed the poise and the toughness and we didn’t get rattled.”