“We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward.”

Silver said Leonard spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday “to better understand the impact of his words,” adding that the league accepts “that he is genuinely remorseful.” Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

The NBA began investigating Leonard, 29, on Tuesday, a day after a video surfaced of him using the slur while playing “Call of Duty: Warzone.” The Heat said Leonard will be “away from the team indefinitely” as the team cooperates with the league’s investigation later that day.

“The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise,” the Heat said in a statement. “To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities.”

Leonard apologized on social media Tuesday evening, claiming ignorance of the word’s meaning.

“I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream yesterday,” he wrote. “While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

Leonard is an avid Twitch streamer, but his apology wasn’t enough to prevent several gaming industry partners from severing ties.

FaZe Clan, an esports organization that sponsors streamers on Twitch and YouTube and fields a professional Call of Duty team, ended its relationship with Leonard on Tuesday, as did Origin PC and Scuf Gaming. His Twitch account, which has around 69,300 followers, was also suspended. (Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose chief executive, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.)