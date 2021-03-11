Ewing, 58, was answering a question about freshman Dante Harris, who scored 18 points and hit the game-winning free throws in the Hoyas’ 72-71 victory over the top-seeded Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament, when he took a digression to vent a bit about having to present his credentials at the Garden.

“[Harris] stepped up and he’s been playing magnificently for us. But I do want to say one thing, though,” Ewing told reporters. “I thought this was my building.

“And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, [people] asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am, and I’m getting stopped — I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’

“I’m going to have to call Mr. Dolan,” Ewing continued, “and say, ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?’”

Ewing was referring to James Dolan, who took over as principal owner of the Knicks and of the Garden in 1999 when the all-star center was nearing the end of his 17-year NBA career. After being traded to the Seattle SuperSonics in 2000, Ewing spent one season with that team and one more with the Orlando Magic before retiring in 2002. The Knicks, for whom he remains the career leader in a slew of major categories — including games, points, rebounds, steals and blocks — retired his No. 33 jersey in 2003.

A spokesman for MSG Entertainment said in a statement to The Washington Post: “Jim [Dolan] and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semi-finals.”

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, sports arenas and many other major facilities have tightened restrictions on movement. Ewing did not elaborate on who stopped him or how his experience Thursday may have differed from the three previous years of his leading the Hoyas to the conference tournament.

The seven-foot Ewing has been a towering figure at the Garden since 1983, when the Big East tournament began to be staged at MSG and he was a sophomore at Georgetown. A two-time Big East player of the year and 1984 national champion for the Hoyas, Ewing said when he took the job in 2017 that it was “a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach.”

The fact that Ewing honed his coaching skills over 15 years as an assistant in the NBA sparked questions about why the Knicks never appeared interested in bringing him back. Between 2004 and 2016, Dolan’s oft-struggling franchise hired eight other people for its head coaching job.

“I’d be interested in any job, but this is home, naturally,” Ewing, then an assistant with the Magic, said in 2012 of possibly being hired in New York. “I still have my place here [in New Jersey], and I’d love to interview for any job, here or anywhere. I played here. I know the ins and outs of New York, the media, the fans.”

During Dolan’s time as Knicks owner, ex-forward Charles Oakley and superfan Spike Lee have complained about their treatment at the Garden. Oakley was brusquely thrown out of the arena in February 2017, and somehow things got uglier from there, with Dolan suggesting on New York sports radio that Oakley might have an alcohol problem.

A courtside fixture for decades at MSG, Lee said in March 2020 that he was “done for the season” after arena security barred him from accessing the facility through his usual entrance. In a video of the incident, Lee asked Garden staffers if they wanted “to arrest me like Charles Oakley.”

One day after Lee made known his unhappiness — which the Knicks described as “laughable” — Oakley said of the Garden, “It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad.”

Later that month, Ewing weighed in by declaring that the feud between Dolan and Oakley “needs to stop.”

“He’s one of the best players that I’ve played with,” Ewing added. “He’s a part of the Knicks’ history. He and Mr. Dolan need to get in a room somewhere and figure that out.”

Ewing will be right back at the Garden on Friday for the Big East semifinals, when his eighth-seeded Hoyas take on No. 5 Seton Hall in search of a feel-good story.

In an on-court interview just after toppling the Wildcats, who are ranked 14th nationally, Ewing said, “The first step was getting the win yesterday. Today was the second step. We took another step — in my house, by the way.”