The triumph sends the Cavaliers (18-6) to Friday night’s semifinals at Greensboro Coliseum, where they will play the winner of No. 4 seed Georgia Tech and No. 13 seed Miami.

Sam Huaser led Virginia with 21 points, and Trey Murphy III added 15 points, including eight in the final 3:17 to send Virginia to the semifinals for the sixth time in eight years and giving the Cavaliers at least one win in each of the last seven ACC tournaments, the longest such run in program history.

AD

AD

Buddy Boeheim had a game-high 31 points for Syracuse, setting the program record for scoring in an ACC tournament game, one game after the son of Coach Jim Boeheim had 27 in the previous round.

The Cavaliers had their largest lead, 67-61, with 2:07 left in the second half thanks to an 8-2 run that included two three-pointers from Murphy, but Syracuse, after a timeout with 1:55 to play, got Buddy Boeheim’s layup and forced a quick turnover that led to Quincy Guerrier’s layup to trim the deficit to 67-65.

Boeheim tied the game at 69 with four straight free throws, and Virginia had the final possession with 28.6 seconds to go, leading to Beekman’s decisive shot.

AD

Strategic adjustments in the locker room contributed to a quick start coming out of halftime for the Cavaliers, who claimed their first lead, 42-39, on Hauser’s three-pointer with 17:52 to play. It was Virginia’s second three-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half after making three in the first 20 minutes.

AD

Neither team led by more than one possession over the next seven-plus minutes until Clark’s three-pointer put the Cavaliers in front, 54-50, with 10:33 left in the game.

Syracuse scored the next six in a row before Hauser made two foul shots and reclaimed the lead for the Cavaliers with a three-pointer. Buddy Boeheim answered for the Orange with a three-pointer to tie it again, 59-59, with 4:51 remaining in regulation, setting up the frantic final minutes.

AD

Three-point struggles kept Virginia on its heels during much of the quick-moving first half, when it trailed by as many as 11, 37-26, with 6:03 to play after Boeheim made a deep three-pointer and Quincy Guerrier sank 1 of 2 free throws.

But the Cavaliers clamped down defensively thereafter, holding Syracuse scoreless for the final four minutes while moving within 39-36 at halftime behind two field goals from Clark, including a three-pointer, and Jay Huff’s dunk and bonus free throw in Virginia’s first ACC tournament game in two years.