As the ball swished through, Beekman sprinted to the other side of the court and exulted at Greensboro Coliseum, with teammates in close pursuit. Virginia (18-6) came back from an 11-point first-half deficit to advance into Friday night’s semifinals against No. 4 seed Georgia Tech (16-8).

“Just knowing that my teammates believed in me, that really helped,” said Beekman, who revealed his previous most notable basket was as a junior in high school on a game-tying layup to force overtime against a heated rival. “They were just saying the whole game, ‘Keep shooting, keep playmaking, just be yourself.’”

The three-pointer was just the ninth of the season for Beekman, whose most significant contributions have come as a gifted on-ball defender — he leads the team with 27 steals — and compelled Coach Tony Bennett to insert him into the starting lineup in the third game of the season.

Beekman had not made a three-pointer in his past six games, missing all six of his attempts from behind the arc. His previous made three-pointer? That came more than a month ago, in a 57-49 victory over Georgia Tech on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.

“Maybe we needed the last seconds of a game to get him to do it,” Bennett said of Beekman’s winner against the Orange with his mother watching from the stands. “He’s been through so much, and I was just overjoyed for him, and of course the team, but there’s some special meaning for him and his mom being here.”

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points, 14 coming in the second half, and Trey Murphy III added 15 points, including eight in the final 3:17, to send Virginia to the semifinals for the sixth time in eight years. The Cavaliers have at least one win in each of the past seven ACC tournaments, the longest such run in program history.

Buddy Boeheim, the son of Coach Jim Boeheim, had a game-high 31 points for Syracuse (16-9), setting the program record for scoring in an ACC tournament game one day after he scored 27 in the previous round against North Carolina State.

The Cavaliers had their largest lead, 67-61, with 2:07 left in the second half thanks to an 8-2 burst that included two three-pointers from Murphy, but Syracuse rallied behind a jumper from Boeheim and then a quick turnover that led to Quincy Guerrier’s layup to trim the margin to 67-65.

Boeheim tied the game at 69 with four straight free throws, and Virginia had the final possession with 28.6 seconds to go, leading to Beekman’s decisive shot.

“We were just trying to get as good a look as possible,” said Hauser, a first-team all-ACC selection after transferring from Marquette and sitting out last season. “Reece got a really, really good look, and we’re going to tell anyone on our team to shoot that if they’re open, especially given the circumstances.”

Virginia overcame a dozen turnovers that led to 17 points for the Orange as well as shooting 25.8 percent on three-pointers (8 for 31) over the first 37 minutes of the game. The Cavaliers’ transition defense also was not a sharp as usual, with Virginia ending at a 15-2 deficit in fast-break points.

Still, strategic adjustments in the locker room contributed to a quick start coming out of halftime for the Cavaliers, who claimed their first lead, 42-39, on Hauser’s three-pointer with 17:52 to play. It was Virginia’s second three-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half after making three the entire first half.

Neither team led by more than one possession over the next seven-plus minutes until Clark’s three-pointer put the Cavaliers in front, 54-50, with 10:33 left in the game.

Syracuse scored the next six in a row before Hauser made two foul shots and reclaimed the lead for the Cavaliers with a three-pointer. Boeheim answered for the Orange with a three-pointer to tie it at 59 with 4:51 remaining in regulation, setting up the frantic final minutes.

Wayward three-point shooting kept Virginia on its heels during much of the quick-moving first half, when it trailed, 37-26, with 6:03 to play after Boeheim made a deep three-pointer and Guerrier sank 1 of 2 free throws.

But the Cavaliers clamped down defensively thereafter, holding Syracuse scoreless for the final four minutes while moving within 39-36 at halftime behind two field goals from Clark and center Jay Huff’s dunk and bonus free throw in Virginia’s first ACC tournament game in two years.

Last season’s event also in Greensboro was canceled during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, with Virginia already in town only to get back on the bus for the return trip to Charlottesville without having played a game.