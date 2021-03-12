The NCAA will require teams that make the tournament field have seven consecutive days of daily negative coronavirus tests before they enter what is dubbed the tournament’s “controlled environment”: Each NCAA tournament team will occupy one floor of an Indianapolis hotel and will have almost zero contact with anyone besides themselves and the teams they play.

What if a team can’t play because of covid protocols?

That will be replaced, but only during a 48-hour window after the bracket is unveiled Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

How will replacement teams be selected?

There are two replacement protocols, one for before the bracket is announced and one for after. In addition, who chooses the replacement team depends on how that team qualified.

Before the bracket is unveiled: If an automatic qualifier has to drop out, its conference will designate a replacement based on criteria submitted to the NCAA last month. Any potential at-large team, meanwhile, must notify the NCAA that it cannot play in the tournament by 11 p.m. Saturday.

After the bracket is unveiled: An automatic-qualifying team from a one-bid conference will be replaced with its league’s preapproved contingency replacement team if that team can produce seven consecutive daily negative tests. The replacement team will assume the departed team’s spot in the bracket. Automatic-qualifying or at-large teams from multi-bid conferences who drop out after the bracket is unveiled, meanwhile, will be replaced from a list of the last four teams not selected as at-large teams (a.k.a., the “first four out” in bracketology parlance).

Will replacements change seeding once the bracket is set?

No. The replacement team will be slotted into the bracket position left vacant by the departing team, meaning a team that originally was not deemed worthy of tournament inclusion could instantly become one of the tournament’s top seeds.

What if a team drops out after the 48-hour deadline?

That team will not be replaced, even if there are replacements available from the “first four out” list. After 6 p.m. Tuesday, the field will be locked in.

Would a late dropout affect the bracket?

No. The affected games will be considered no-contests and the scheduled opponents will move forward in the bracket.

Okay, so what about my bracket contest?

Just as the NCAA has prepared for disruption, so have the companies that piggyback on the tournament in the form of bracket contests, which in 2019 were estimated to comprise a $4.6 billion industry.

ESPN, which operates a bracket contest that in 2019 attracted 17.2 million entries, has inserted language about pandemic-related disruptions into the rules for this year’s contest. For starters, if a game does not occur as scheduled, no points will be awarded for the team that moves on (in ESPN’s contest, correct first-round picks get 10 points, correct second-round picks get 20 points, etc.).

ESPN’s rules also state that the network can “modify, cancel, terminate, and/or suspend the Promotion if, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, an incident of any kind occurs to corrupt or impair the administration, security, integrity, fairness or play (as intended) of the Promotion.” The rules list “pandemic/epidemic” among the possibilities of disruption.

The section of the ESPN’s rules devoted to the pandemic are capitalized in their entirety. If the tournament is canceled after it begins, only the games completed will count in the scoring, with the top 1 percent of the entries entered into a random drawing for the grand prize (a trip for two to next season’s Maui Invitational and $10,000 in Amazon gift cards). This is the same way the winner will be selected if the tournament is completed: An entry from the top 1 percent will be chosen at random for the grand prize (this also is how the grand prize winner was selected two years ago).

“Entrants understand and agree that, due to covid-19/coronavirus, the tournament may not be conducted as originally scheduled,” the rules say.

The rules for CBS Sports’ bracket contest contain similar language, though the network differentiates between a canceled game (no points awarded) and a forfeit (points may still be awarded to the winning team). The grand prize winner of the CBS Sports contest is randomly selected from the top 10 percent of all scorers.

And the sportsbooks?