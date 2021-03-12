But some doubt starts to creep in with Washington’s two young goaltenders. The NHL’s trade deadline is on April 12 — a month away.

“We’ll monitor the goaltending situation here as we get closer to the trade deadline to see how they’re doing,” MacLellan said on a Friday video conference call. “They’re both on track to play pretty well. I think it’s more playing it out here and as we get closer to the deadline, we’ll figure it out.”

Vitek Vanecek, 25, is 11-5-3 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average.

Instead, the two goaltenders continue to push each other for time in net, with Vanecek appearing to have the upper hand because of his efforts while Samsonov was out.

MacLellan said he needs to see more of Samsonov to understand where he is at and how much a load he can carry as the team looks ahead to the postseason. MacLellan said Samsonov has appeared to struggle to find his footing and regain his conditioning but has been “solid” his last few games.

The team already has a good sense of Vanecek’s capabilities, MacLellan noted, and believes he will only continue to get better.

“Vitek’s done a great job for us here,” MacLellan said. “He’s really seized the opportunity that he’s been given. Nothing we would have predicted coming into the year. He’s been solid. I think he’s improving. He’s been given a lot of responsibility and he’s handled it. It’s impressive, what he’s done, for where he’s at.”

MacLellan said he’s not sure if Henrik Lundqvist — who signed a one-year deal with Washington in October but announced in late December he would undergo open heart surgery — could return and play, but would not dismiss the thought.

Washington’s training staff has been in contact with Lundqvist, who was back on the ice in late February and said he was “months away” from deciding on his future.

“It would be pretty incredible if he was able to come back,” MacLellan said. “I guess we’ll see where he is at the end here. Probably unlikely, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Outside of a potential move for a goaltender, the Capitals have routinely been in the market for defensemen at the trade deadline. That could change this year.

Washington has acquired a defenseman for six straight seasons ahead of the trade deadline. Last season, the Caps added Brenden Dillon and in 2019, they picked up Nick Jensen from Detroit. In 2018, they got Michal Kempny. MacLellan said this year — so far — he likes the eight defensemen on the active roster.

“Usually I’m a little paranoid about adding D and having depth there for injuries, but I like where we’re at,” MacLellan said.

Trading at the deadline will present challenges this season because of both the pandemic as well as the flat $81.5 million salary cap. MacLellan said “dollar for dollar” trades are going to be difficult and the exchange of players from Canada to the U.S. is complicated by the quarantine process.

“It’s uncertain for me, we’ll see how it plays out here,” MacLellan said. “Discussions are still going on, but it’s tough for me to project what will happen here in the next few weeks.”

No update on Alex Ovechkin contract

MacLellan said Friday there was no update involving contract discussions with captain Alex Ovechkin, who is negotiating his own deal. The 35-year-old is in the final year of the 13-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2008.

“I don’t think we on the rush,” Ovechkin said at the start of the season. “I think we understand everything what’s happening right now. Whatever is done is done. If it’s not done, we’re going to talk and we’ll see.”

Ovechkin has made it clear he intends to stay in Washington beyond this season and the team has expressed similar wishes. MacLellan said Friday that “at some point we’ll get [the contract] done” and both sides just need to find a “sweet spot” they agree on.

Ovechkin has scored nine goals this season and has three in his past six games. He trails Phil Esposito by two goals for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list, but MacLellan believes there is another gear Ovechkin will reach this year.

“I think the last couple of games, he’s been more on target,” he said. “I think he’ll have a really good second half here.”