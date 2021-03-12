“We’ll monitor the goaltending situation here as we get closer to the trade deadline to see how they’re doing,” MacLellan said during a video conference call Friday. “They’re both on track to play pretty well. I think it’s more playing it out here, and as we get closer to the deadline, we’ll figure it out.”

Instead, the goaltenders continue to push each other for time in net, with Vanecek appearing to have the upper hand because of his success while Samsonov was out.

MacLellan said he needs to see more of Samsonov to understand where he is at and how much of a load he can carry as the team looks ahead to the postseason. MacLellan said Samsonov has appeared to struggle to find his footing and regain his conditioning but has been “solid” in his past few games.

The team already has a good sense of Vanecek’s capabilities, MacLellan noted, and believes he will only continue to get better.

“Vitek’s done a great job for us here,” MacLellan said. “He’s really seized the opportunity that he’s been given, [which was] nothing we would have predicted coming into the year. He’s been solid. I think he’s improving. He’s been given a lot of responsibility, and he’s handled it. It’s impressive, what he’s done, for where he’s at.”

MacLellan said he’s not sure whether Henrik Lundqvist — who signed a one-year deal in October but announced in December that he would have open heart surgery — could return, but he would not dismiss the thought.

Washington’s training staff has been in contact with Lundqvist, who was back on the ice in late February and said he was “months away” from deciding on his future.

“It would be pretty incredible if he was able to come back,” MacLellan said. “I guess we’ll see where he is at the end here. Probably unlikely, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Outside of a potential move for a goaltender, the Capitals have routinely been in the market for defensemen at the trade deadline. That could change this year.

Washington has acquired a defenseman ahead of the trade deadline in each of the past six seasons. Last season, the Capitals added Brenden Dillon, and in 2019, they picked up Nick Jensen. In 2018, it was Michal Kempny. MacLellan said this year — so far — he likes the eight defensemen on the active roster.

“Usually I’m a little paranoid about adding ‘D’ and having depth there for injuries, but I like where we’re at,” MacLellan said.

Making moves will be challenging this season because of the pandemic and the Capitals’ lack of room under the $81.5 million salary cap. MacLellan said “dollar for dollar” trades are going to be difficult, and the exchange of players between Canadian teams and their American counterparts is complicated by the NHL’s coronavirus guidelines and Canada’s quarantine requirements.

“It’s uncertain for me; we’ll see how it plays out here,” MacLellan said. “Discussions are still going on, but it’s tough for me to project what will happen here in the next few weeks.”

No update on Ovechkin

MacLellan said there was no update on contract discussions with captain Alex Ovechkin, who is negotiating his own deal. The 35-year-old is in the final year of the 13-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2008.

“I don’t think we on the rush,” Ovechkin said at the start of the season. “I think we understand everything what’s happening right now. Whatever is done is done. If it’s not done, we’re going to talk and we’ll see.”

Ovechkin has made it clear that he intends to stay with Washington beyond this season, and the team has expressed similar wishes. MacLellan said Friday that “at some point we’ll get [the contract] done” and both sides just need to find a “sweet spot” they agree on.

This season, Ovechkin has nine goals in 22 games, including three in his past six. He trails Phil Esposito by two goals for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list, but MacLellan believes there is another gear for Ovechkin to reach this year.

“I think the last couple of games he’s been more on target,” he said. “I think he’ll have a really good second half here.”