The deal does not preclude the Patriots from making another addition at quarterback if they feel they can upgrade at the position. But it gives Coach Bill Belichick an option for a veteran starter. Belichick routinely praised Newton throughout a trying 2020 season in which the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the AFC playoffs while Brady, who left New England in free agency last March after two decades and six Super Bowl triumphs, was on his way to winning a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton, who turns 32 in May, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots last year after being released by the Carolina Panthers. Newton had been a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Panthers and was the NFL’s MVP in the 2015 season. There were some promising early-season signs as the Patriots utilized an offensive approach that took advantage of Newton’s dual-threat skills.

AD

AD

But Newton missed a game after testing positive for the coronavirus, and the on-field issues mounted for him and the Patriots as the season progressed and he failed to produce as a passer. He finished the season with eight touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a modest passer rating of 82.9. He did have 12 rushing touchdowns. But the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and had their first losing season since 2000.

Yet Newton seemed to fit in with the Patriots’ no-days-off culture, earning the respect of teammates and coaches. The Patriots already have lined up a trade for offensive tackle Trent Brown that cannot become official until Wednesday’s opening of the free agent market. They could welcome back some key veteran players who opted out of the 2020 season and, if all goes as scripted, return to contender status in the fall.