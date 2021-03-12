The fact New York is in this enviable position is surprising considering how much the team struggled at the onset. Coach Barry Trotz saw his squad score accumulate just eight points in January after scoring a below-average 2.1 goals per game. Only the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks were worse at producing offense for the first month of the season. Then, in February, the offense ignited, scoring over three goals a game while earning 18 points in 12 games, giving them the third-best points percentage in the NHL for the month. In March New York has improved their goal-scoring even more (up to 3.6 goals per game) with 12 points in six games, tying them with the Carolina hurricanes as the only teams to remain perfect so far this month.

The team’s depth has been at the center of it all. Heading into Friday, the Islanders are the only team in the league to have five different players with nine goals or more. Anders Lee leads the team with 12 while Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson each have nine. If this was a traditional 82-game season, all five skaters would be on or near a 30-goal pace or better, a feat that hasn’t been matched by an Islanders squad since the Stanley Cup winning team from 1981. Lee also has 42 high-danger chances, the third-most among forwards this year. Barzal ranks ninth with 35 and Nelson has 32 high-danger scoring chances (T-17th).

As good as they have been individually, they have also excelled in groups. For example, the Islanders’ top line of Lee, Eberle and Barzal has outscored opponents 16 to 8 at even strength, a goal differential that is surpassed only by the top line of the Vegas Golden Knights (18 to 8) among trios with at least 200 minutes together on the ice. New York’s top line also maintains a 57-to-27 edge in high-danger scoring chances, those shots originating in the slot or crease. Nelson’s line, with Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey on the wings, has outscored opponents 6-1 at even strength. Even an energy line like Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin has tilted the ice in the Isles’ favor, outscoring opponents 11 to 7 at even strength.

“If you only have one or two lines going, if you shut that line down, then you’re playing with a really fine edge,” Trotz told reporters after his fourth line’s success against Buffalo last week. “When you’re getting production through your whole lineup, you’re putting the other team on that fine edge because they know if they get shut down with one or two of their lines, you can hurt them in different areas.”

Trotz has depth at goaltending, too. His starter, Semyon Varlamov, is 12-4-3 with a .929 overall save percentage, the third highest this season. His backup, Ilya Sorokin, has stopped 173 of 191 shots faced for a .906 save rate. Plus, he has given the Islanders a quality start (above-average save percentage or better) in five of eight starts this season, making him a dependable second option in net. Only Minnesota’s Cam Talbot, Boston’s Jaroslav Halak and Montreal’s Jake Allen have more quality starts in 10 or fewer games played in 2021.

