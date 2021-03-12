Maryland cut Michigan’s lead to 67-61 with five minutes to go. The Wolverines surged after that, and Maryland could never climb closer. But the game had fallen apart for the Terps long before. It slipped away when Maryland’s 12-point lead in the first half evaporated amid a strong stretch by the Wolverines.

Midway through the second half, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard was ejected following a heated exchange between the benches. After the skirmish, the Terps went on a 5-0 run that cut Michigan’s lead to 57-52, but the Wolverines quickly responded with baskets on three straight possessions that put them ahead by 13 with 7:23 left.

Junior guard Eric Ayala led the Terps with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, but Maryland shot just 34.5 percent as it was outscored by 11 points during the second half. The Terps needed to generate a solid performance after halftime to have any hope of advancing to the semifinals, but instead they regressed. Senior guard Darryl Morsell, who finished with 16 points, was the only Terps player with a basket during the first nine minutes of the second half.

Senior guard Mike Smith steadied Michigan’s offense with 18 points and a career-high 15 assists. With under four minutes to go, Smith hit a three-pointer to put his team ahead by double digits and ensure Maryland wouldn’t threaten again.

The Terps faced Michigan twice in the regular season, and the Wolverines easily overpowered them both times. Maryland played much better the third time around, but the Terps’ early lead disappeared and they couldn’t generate any heroics in the final minutes.

The Terrapins made 14 of their first 19 field goal attempts, which helped them build a 36-24 lead against the Big Ten’s top team. But the Wolverines closed the first half on a 16-2 run in the final 4½ minutes, scoring the go-ahead basket to take a 40-38 lead at halftime. Michigan’s offense surged while Morsell, the Terps’ best defender, was on the bench for the final 7:50 after committing a pair of fouls. Until the final seconds of the half, the Wolverines hadn’t led since the opening minute, but after 20 minutes they had taken control.

Maryland, which lacks depth and a dominant post player, does not match up well with the Wolverines, who have size and a roster filled with contributors. Michigan finished with nine offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.

Michigan starting center Hunter Dickinson, the former DeMatha star who was recently named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, only played six minutes in the first half after committing two early fouls. Even in his absence, the Wolverines exploited Maryland’s lack of size in the paint. Austin Davis provided a spark off the bench with six points and six rebounds, including four on the offensive end, in the first half.

Maryland junior forward Jairus Hamilton limped off the court at 12:50 in the first half, but he returned a few minutes later. Once he checked back into the game, Hamilton made two critical three-pointers as the Terps climbed ahead — just as he did in Thursday’s win against Michigan State. He hit another three late in the second half that cut Michigan’s lead to 65-58, but his team couldn’t catch the Wolverines.