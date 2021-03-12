The extension will expire after a ’22 season in which Brady will be 45. He said before the Super Bowl that he could envision himself playing beyond age 45.

“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said then. “I would definitely consider that. Again, it’s a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. And, again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate, like I said, over the years. … You take different hits. You, over the course of the year, deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Financial terms of the extension were not immediately available. Brady is one season into the two-year contract, worth a guaranteed $50 million, that he signed with the Buccaneers last March after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency.

He and the Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Tampa. It was Brady’s seventh career Super Bowl title and he won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. He threw three touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory.