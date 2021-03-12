“I’ve never really felt anything like this season before,” said Fitz, a James Madison commit. “I’m happy every moment I get to be with this family.”

This winter football season, as short and strange as it may be, has felt celebratory from the start for the Huskies. Their first game marked a return to the gridiron after 14 long months of waiting and uncertainty. That alone was reason to celebrate.

The program’s second game, a 70-27 trouncing of Independence, featured milestones aplenty. It marked the 100th win in program history for a school that opened in just 2010. It also saw junior running back Bryce Duke set the program record for touchdowns in a game with seven and senior wide receiver Ryan Upp set the school record for receiving yards in a game with 191.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last year, it’s making sure we’re enjoying this thing day-by-day,” Coach Brandon Wheelbarger said.

The good times continued to roll Friday as the Huskies (3-0) took down their toughest opponent yet, going on the road and holding off the Spartans (2-1) in a back-and-forth battle.

While a staunch Broad Run defense successfully bottled up Duke and Upp, the Huskies flexed their depth and found momentum elsewhere. Junior quarterback Sonny Mannino, in his third varsity start, found junior wide receiver Christian Camacho for two touchdowns in the second half. Fitz and the defense forced five turnovers.

“It’s on me to find the open people,” Mannino said. “We want to prove we have a lot of weapons and use all 11 guys out there effectively.”

With three games remaining in the condensed regular season, the Huskies have set themselves up well for a shot at the reduced postseason field. The program has made it to three state title games but has yet to win one. With the talent the Huskies have put on display this year, you couldn’t blame them for setting their sights on another shot. Yet Wheelbarger maintains all focus is on the present.