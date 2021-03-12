For a second straight year, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s stay at the ACC tournament has been cut short because of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic, with the ACC announcing Friday morning the top-seeded Cavaliers had a positive test within the program.

Virginia’s semifinal game against No. 4 seed Georgia Tech in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled as a result, leaving in doubt whether the Cavaliers would be able to participate in the NCAA tournament next week given protocols that require seven days of no positive tests.

The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with first-round games Friday and Saturday, which presumably would be the earliest the Cavaliers next could face an opponent. During a pause earlier this season, however, Virginia did not play for 10 days, per university-issued safety precautions.

The Cavaliers (18-6) finished first in the ACC during the regular season and are certain to receive an at-large invitation to the NCAA tournament, assuming they are able to play.

Duke encountered a similar situation, announcing Thursday morning before its quarterfinal game it had a positive test within the program that would end its season. The Blue Devils, however, were considered at best a long shot to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Friday’s cancellation, which sends the Yellow Jackets to Saturday night’s final against No. 2 seed Florida State or No. 6 North Carolina, comes the day after Virginia got a three-pointer at the buzzer from guard Reece Beekman to defeat No. 8 seed Syracuse, 72-69, at Greensboro Coliseum.

The announcement of Virginia’s positive test that also initiated contact tracing protocols came a little more than a full year after the Cavaliers were unable to play a game in the ACC tournament last season before it was canceled during the first wave of the pandemic.