The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with first-round games Friday and Saturday, which presumably would be the earliest the Cavaliers next could face an opponent. During a pause earlier this season, however, Virginia did not play for 10 days, per university-issued safety precautions.
The Cavaliers (18-6) finished first in the ACC during the regular season and are certain to receive an at-large invitation to the NCAA tournament, assuming they are able to play.
Duke encountered a similar situation, announcing Thursday morning before its quarterfinal game it had a positive test within the program that would end its season. The Blue Devils, however, were considered at best a long shot to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Friday’s cancellation, which sends the Yellow Jackets to Saturday night’s final against No. 2 seed Florida State or No. 6 North Carolina, comes the day after Virginia got a three-pointer at the buzzer from guard Reece Beekman to defeat No. 8 seed Syracuse, 72-69, at Greensboro Coliseum.
The announcement of Virginia’s positive test that also initiated contact tracing protocols came a little more than a full year after the Cavaliers were unable to play a game in the ACC tournament last season before it was canceled during the first wave of the pandemic.