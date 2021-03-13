These celebrations have been rare in Maryland high school sports the past year. Maryland’s athletic association hasn’t conducted state championships since last March, and many counties haven’t authorized competitions. But the Maryland Student Hockey League, which is sanctioned by USA Hockey instead of the state, held a condensed season, allowing local high school athletes to experience the joy of claiming a championship while many of their classmates are sidelined.

As unusual as this season was for most teams, the Barons’ capper was singular in its own way. B-CC (12-1-1) trailed Richard Montgomery (9-5) by three goals with seven minutes remaining. The Barons surged at the finish, tying the game in regulation before scoring 2 minutes 14 seconds into overtime.

“I didn’t know if I’d get a senior year,” forward Isaac Blank said after the Barons’ first-ever title in Laurel. “There are so many senior athletes out there who didn’t even get a chance to take the field, the ice, anything. I feel accomplished to have not only won a state championship, but to have had a season during covid in the first place.”

Montgomery is one of many counties in the state that didn’t permitted sports competitions in the fall or winter and is conducting virtual learning. Ice hockey is not recognized by Maryland’s athletic association, and teams are independent from their schools.

Still, 22 teams opted out of the MSHL’s season when it started practices in October. Every Tuesday night since then, coaches have joined a Zoom with the league’s commissioner to learn if they’d play that week. With safety protocols, such as prohibiting checking, banning locker rooms and mask requirements on benches, the season progressed.

Teams scheduled their senior nights for December, fearing that could be the season’s final month if the pandemic halted it. B-CC usually practices at the Cabin John Ice Rink in Rockville, but with crowd limitations in Montgomery County, the team found substitute rinks across the D.C. area.

“You practice wherever you could,” B-CC Coach Sean Zelachowski said.

Zelachowski had been building toward this season since he took over B-CC’s program three years ago. In 2019, B-CC lost in the league’s semifinals. Last year, it fell in the championship. Since that defeat, the Barons believed they’d win a title this year with a potent senior class — but they fretted whether a championship game would occur.

When that opportunity arrived Friday, they took advantage.

“I’m not a super social person, and hockey a lot of times is my escape,” Van Iterson said after carrying the championship trophy around the rink. “A lot of people aren’t able to play, and it really sucks. But we’re able to play, and we made the most of it. That’s all you can ask for.”

