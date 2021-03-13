There would be no worries on this Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Terrapins won their second consecutive tournament title and fifth in seven years with a 104-84 victory over sixth-seeded Iowa. The 104 points are the most scored in the title game’s history and the third most in the tournament’s history.

This was the seventh straight appearance in the title game for Maryland, a Big Ten record for either the men’s or women’s tournaments.

Maryland led from start to finish for the 11th time this season as Iowa simply couldn’t keep up with the waves of offense that crashed down on the Hawkeyes.

Bibby scored 21 points and Mimi Collins added 17 and six rebounds. Miller, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, continued to do a bit of everything with 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Katie Benzan added 14 points, including four triples and six assists. Owusu had an off game and still finished with 12 points and seven assists.

The Terps shot 51.2 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 of 25 baskets from beyond the arc. The three-point shooting put the Hawkeyes in an early hole that Iowa never climbed out of. A 16-5 run that spanned the first and second quarters gave Maryland a 35-21 lead that continued to grow throughout. A 15-4 second quarter run gave the Terps a 55-37 halftime lead that put the game away. Iowa was never closer than 14 in the second half.

Coach Brenda Frese was in tears afterward as this season has meant more to her and her family than usual. Her dad, who was in attendance, is dealing with prostate cancer and she wanted to win for him.

“This is one I’m going to remember for a lifetime,” Frese said on the broadcast afterward.

“Mom, dad, this is for you,” she said choking up during a postgame address.

All-tournament team: Nia Clouden (Michigan State), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Monika Czinano (Iowa), Diamond Miller (Maryland), Ashley Owusu (Maryland)