Team with the most legitimate complaint about being left out: It isn’t Louisville or St. Louis, teams that lost a lot of games because of covid. It’s Belmont, which lost its chance to play so-called “quad-1” games during nonconference play because they were canceled. Belmont won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season but lost to Morehead State in the tournament championship game. You can’t get quad-1 wins if you don’t get to play quad-1 games!

AD

AD

Bubble team that most deserved a bid and got one: Drake. The Bulldogs played Missouri Valley tournament without their best player, Roman Penn, who may be able to play this coming weekend, and still gave Loyola-Chicago all it could want in the final. They split two regular-season meetings with the Ramblers when Penn was available. Drake to play Wichita State in a play-in game, but with a win, they would be a tough out for No. 6 seed Southern Cal in the first round. One other note: Darian DeVries is a coach worth keeping an eye on.

Most predictable bubble team in the field: Syracuse. You think there was any way the committee was leaving out Jim Boeheim? Forget the Orange’s 1-6 record against quad-1 teams. The father-son story is too good — it helps that Buddy can really play — and you don’t deny a 76-year-old coach the 35th bid of his career. Syracuse-San Diego State will be a great first-round game.

Toughest regional: The West. Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed, but it still got stuck with the toughest path. You think the Oklahoma-Missouri winner is an easy second round game? The Sooners beat four top-10 teams in January. Lon Kruger is one of history’s most underrated coaches. How about a potential Sweet 16 game with Virginia? Yes, the ‘Zags crushed Virginia early in the season. This is March. Iowa or Kansas perhaps in a regional final? The Jayhawks might be the hottest team not named Gonzaga — assuming they are covid-free.

AD

AD

Easiest regional: The other three.

Best first-round matchup: Actually it’ll happen even before the first round. If the networks wanted to make sure fans had reason to tune into Thursday’s play-in games, UCLA-Michigan State is a good one. The Bruins have won the tournament more times than anyone: 11, the last coming in 1995 under coach Jim Harrick. Tom Izzo is in the tournament for the 23rd straight season, and he’s got to be the best talker among the 68 coaches. The winner gets Texas, coached by Shaka Smart, perhaps the second-best talker among the 68 coaches.

Most under-seeded team: This one’s easy. Winthrop, which was 23-1 and somehow ended up with the 12th seed in the South. You know who really got the short end of that stick?: Fifth-seeded Villanova, which dropped to a No. 5 seed because it’s without senior point guard Colin Gillespie. This will be a popular upset pick — for good reason. And don’t be shocked if Winthrop beats Villanova and Purdue and lands in the Sweet 16.

AD

AD

Team that deserved better: Hartford. The Hawks are one of two teams playing in the tournament for the first time (Grand Canyon is the other). They won the America East, an underrated league, and were rewarded with a No. 16 seed and a first-round matchup against Baylor. Seriously? They’re a 16 and Iona is a 15? Could it be because one team is coached by Rick Pitino and the other is coached by John Gallagher? For those who don’t know Gallagher is a pure Philly hoops guy, and also a great talker.

Best father-son story: James Butler of Drexel and his dad, Vernon. The father was the captain of Navy’s 1986 team that won at Syracuse and reached the NCAA tournament regional finals with a center named David Robinson. Vernon is still the second-leading scorer in Navy history (behind Robinson), and James, who attended Navy for a year, is Drexel’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Side-note: James’s big sister Natalie set the record for rebounds in a season as a graduate transfer at George Mason in 2018.

Most over-seeded team: You lose a conference championship game 73-48 to the eighth seed and you still get a No. 5 seed? That’s what somehow happened to Creighton, which was crushed by Georgetown in the Big East final and is still No. 5 in the West. Don’t be shocked if the Blue Jays get bounced in the first round by UC-Santa Barbara.

AD

AD

Best conspiracy theory: Louisville is one of the first four out. Where exactly does the committee chairman work? That’s right: Kentucky.

Silliest story of the weekend: ESPN reporting Saturday that Duke might still be in the tournament. The only way the Blue Devils had a chance was if they had beaten Florida State on Thursday, but the game got canceled because a Duke player tested positive for covid. Even winning that game would have been no guarantee. Without it, at 13-11 and with only one win against a tournament team (Virginia), it wasn’t happening. No Duke. No Kentucky. I’m surprised they’re even holding the event.

Young coach to watch: UNC-Greensboro’s Wes Miller. He’s 37, played on North Carolina’s national championship team in 2005, and has built an excellent program. Wake Forest probably should have hired him a year ago. The committee did the Spartans no favors with a first-round game against Florida State, but Miller is a name to remember.

AD

AD

Best idea for a first-round matchup coaching change: Bring back Gary Williams and Jim Calhoun to coach the Connecticut-Maryland game. Calhoun is 78 (and still coaching in Division III); Williams just turned 76. But if you put them back on those benches, they might make the Mark Turgeon-Juwan Howard dust-up look like an after-school special. I would get in the car and drive to Indiana for that one. Regardless, kudos to Danny Hurley for turning around the Huskies.

Thing I will miss most during the tournament: Bands. They are a huge part of college basketball. Being at games this season without bands — especially at VCU and George Mason, which have the two best bands in the country — was depressing.