As we decipher the smartest upset picks in the first round, we are going to focus on the true underdogs — a No. 9 seed beating a No. 8 is technically an upset by seeding, but finding surprise winners at the 10-seed line and below is where the true value lies. We are also going to highlight not just the first-round upsets that are most likely to occur, but also those that would provide the most value by differentiating your picks from your competition. For example, in 2019, we identified No. 10 Iowa as having a 52 percent chance of upsetting No. 7 Cincinnati, yet only 25 percent of participants in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge felt the same, offering a huge potential advantage. Iowa won, 79-72, giving Hawkeyes backers a correct pick that three-quarters of their opponents likely didn’t have.

With that in mind, here is one first-round upset in each region you’ll want to select in your bracket, listed in order of their chances of pulling off a first-round surprise.

Midwest region: No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson

Chance at upset: 56 percent

Rutgers, by virtue of playing in the Big Ten, is battle-tested, with the seventh-hardest strength of schedule in college basketball this season, according to Ken Pomeroy’s rankings. Seven of the Scarlet Knights’ 11 losses came against squads ranked in the latest top 10 of Pomeroy’s rankings, while Clemson ranks just 42nd heading into the tournament. Plus, the Scarlet Knights take care of the ball on offense (with the third best turnover rate in the nation, after excluding steals) and have two scorers, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson, who rank in the top 15th percentile for points per game this season, per Synergy Sports.

The Tigers, meanwhile, don’t shoot very well (a 50 percent effective field goal rate, 153rd in the country), nor do they get to the free throw line very often (only 24 percent of all their shot attempts have been free throws, a ratio that ranks 336th).

West region: No. 10 VCU over No. 7 Oregon

Chance at upset: 45 percent

VCU has a very good defense (the country’s 12th best, per Pomeroy, after adjusting for strength of schedule), and generates a lot of turnovers that can become extra possessions, one key factor on the road to an upset.

And don’t expect Oregon’s zone defense, which the Ducks have used more than a quarter of the time to strong results (0.8 points allowed per possession, 73rd percentile), to trouble VCU. The Rams produced nearly 1.3 points per possession against zone defenses this season, a mark only No. 1 seed Gonzaga and sixth-seeded BYU surpassed among tournament teams.

South region: No. 11 Utah State over No. 6 Texas Tech

Chance at upset: 37 percent

Utah State Coach Craig Smith is no doubt proud his team built the eighth-best defense in the country, per Pomeroy’s rankings, earning an at-large bid out of the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies allow 88.5 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule, and they are also very difficult to score on at or near the rim. Opponents shot a measly 48 percent around the basket — and that’s an area that Texas Tech uses more than a third of the time on offense.

Utah State is also adept at pounding the offensive glass, grabbing more than a third of their misses (35 percent, the 16th best mark in the nation), leading to 1.1 points per putback opportunity.

East region: No. 14 Abilene Christian over No. 3 Texas

Chance at upset: 21 percent

The odds of this upset coming through are more remote, but far fewer of your competitors will give Abilene Christian a chance against the Big 12 champions. Still, the Wildcats, winners of the Southland Conference, have a solid resume heading into the NCAA tournament. Two of their four losses came to Power Five conference teams — Texas Tech and Arkansas — with the others coming against Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas.