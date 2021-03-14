Now Georgetown will be the No. 12 seed in the East Region and face No. 5 Colorado in the first round as the team returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

“I'm here where a lot of people didn't think that I had the ability to do,” Ewing said. “And I'm proving everyone wrong.

“I worked at this craft 15 years in the NBA, given the opportunity here at Georgetown. And we've been through some trials and tribulations, kids leaving, guys stepping up and playing to exhaustion last year. This year started off slow with all the new faces. But everyone has done their part to get us to this point.”

Ewing needed to go back to the Garden, the scene of his greatest triumphs, to regain the respect that the program he helped build had lost. Georgetown defeated No. 2 seed Creighton, 73-48, to win the league tournament for the first time since 2007. Ewing won it three times as a player, but there were no expectations for these particular Hoyas.

Georgetown was picked to finish last in the league and went into the Big East tournament as the No. 8 seed. The state of the program was shaky as five players transferred between the end of last season and the start of 2020-21. Only two starters returned and a key graduate transfer who picked up the starting point guard role, Jalen Harris, left the program midseason.

The team hit a low point in early January when it lost five straight games, the second-longest such streak of Ewing’s tenure, before the program shut down for three weeks because of covid-19. Then everything changed. The Hoyas are 10-4 since the break, including four wins in four days in New York.

“Drake, he’s probably going to get some more money now because I’ve been saying it so much: We started from the bottom, now we’re here,” Ewing said. “We started at the bottom, now we’re No. 1.

“A lot of people discredit us, talk bad about us, talk about our team. But we believed in ourselves. We worked hard. We fought hard. We got on each other. We hated on each other. I kicked them in the butt. We did everything that we needed to do to get to this point. And I think it's paid off.”

The goal of every team is to peak at the right time, when games matter the most, and the Hoyas have developed masterfully in that way.

Defensive philosophies finally clicked and with rangy athletes, rim-protecting big men and a harassing on-ball defender in freshman Dante Harris, the Big East tournament’s most outstanding player.

Ewing inserted Chudier Bile into the starting lineup after the break, and he added more energy and a physical dimension to the offense on top of the skill to play inside or out. He scored a game-high 19 points in the championship game.

The offense found more flow with the ball moving around rather than players standing and watching others play one-on-one.

The turnovers lessened, even though the team is still ranked No. 304 in the country in that category.

Even the benching of starting guard Jahvon Blair, who was voted all-conference honorable mention and the only Hoya to receive an end-of-season award, has worked out.

“It means the world,” said Blair, one of two remaining members of Ewing’s first recruiting class. “It’s [Ewing’s] first time. It’s my first time, Jamorko’s [Pickett] first time. We started with him Day One. Just to see how happy he is just makes me happy. Everyone’s happy. I’m just so happy for him.”

There’s simply more of a believe in the trajectory of the program. Hoyas fans that had been fairly quiet took to social media in droves to celebrate. The progression of Harris should have those same fans thrilled about the future — a young, battle-tested point guard who loves to play defense and is a facilitator with the ability to get buckets when needed.

Add that to the 2021 No. 10-ranked recruiting class by 247 Sports, including five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed and four-star center Ryan Mutombo, and the future feels different than it did 60 days ago. Or even a week ago.

“It’s been tough for everybody because of covid and things like that,” Harris said. “But if you just stick with it, continue to get in the gym, some days you’re going to have bad days. Some days you’re going to have good days. It’s about who continues to work and who continues to fight.