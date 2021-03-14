The Terps are in a similar position a year later — riding a 13-game winning streak after winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. Maryland now has five tournament championships to rank No. 3 in league history — trailing Purdue (9) and Ohio State (6) — despite only being in the conference seven seasons.

The question, now, is where will the Terps land on the bracket? Maryland finished the regular season as the No. 1 scoring team in the nation and is coming off a record-setting 104-point performance in the title game. Still, Maryland has flown a bit under the radar nationally and most predictions have them as a No. 2 seed.

“I think sometimes in our women’s game, a lot of the same names get called often, if you watch over the years,” Frese said. “I’ve told this team, it’s very similar to ’06 when no one was mentioning Maryland and I’m okay with that. Because every step of the way, we get to just show through our play.”

Having commonalities with the 2006 team is certainly not a negative considering it won the lone NCAA championship in program history. That team finished the regular season ranked No. 3 overall with just four losses, but still received a No. 2 seed. These Terps have a gaudy 24-2 record, rank No. 6 in the nation in scoring margin (21 points) and feature six players scoring in double figures, but Stanford, UConn, Texas A&M, South Carolina, N.C. State, Baylor and Louisville seemed to dominate the headlines in women’s basketball this season.

Frese became the winningest coach in program history this season, was voted Big Ten coach of the year and named national coach of the year by ESPN.

“I love that this team lets their actions speak for itself,” Frese said. “The biggest thing we’re focused on right now is just getting better. We know you win, you advance. You lose, you go home. We feel like we can control anything that’s thrown our way and we just want to continue to keep playing the right way.

“No question when you talk about the ’06 team. This team is probably even more potent. A little more depth. The unselfishness they play with … I think really separates this team into another category.”

That depth and offensive potency is what opponents have struggled with for months. Sophomore Diamond Miller was named Big Ten tournament Most Outstanding Player without leading the team in scoring in any of the three games. Sophomore Ashley Owusu was named to the all-tournament team, but had two pedestrian games — for her — after carrying the team to a quarterfinal victory over Nebraska. Senior Katie Benzan leads the nation in three-point shooting and Chloe Bibby scored a team-high 21 points in the tournament title game. With so much attention paid to those four, Mimi Collins has shined by knocking down open jumpers and carried the offense for stretches. In a case of the rich getting richer, Maryland got Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, back in late February from a broken foot. She was still named to the Big Ten all-freshman team despite playing just nine games and Frese has the luxury of bringing her off the bench.

All six of them average double figures and defenses have had to pick their poison — and have typically died regardless.

“When we drive to the basket, we’re going to draw a lot of attention because they want to stop us,” Miller said about her and Owusu. “It just gives easy opportunities for our teammates to knock down the three or pull-up or whatever they’ve got to do. We trust our teammates. They’ve proven they are scorers just like us.”